On ED summons, KCR's daughter Kavitha says...

Bharat Rashtra Samiti MLC in Telangana K Kavitha, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Wednesday said she would fully cooperate with the investigation agency but would seek legal opinion on the date of deposition in view of her proposed dharna in support of the women's reservation bill in Delhi on March 10.

IMAGE: BRS MLC K Kavitha waves to supporters after being questioned by CBI in connection with the Delhi Liquor policy case, in Hyderabad on December 11, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kavitha said 'these tactics of intimidation' against the fight of her father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS would not deter them.

In a statement issued in Hyderabad, she claimed that she has been summoned by the ED to depose on March 9 'in light of' her proposed hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in support of the women's reservation bill on March 10.

'As a law-abiding citizen, I will fully cooperate with the investigation agencies. However, due to the dharna and prefixed appointments, I'll seek legal opinions on the date of attending it,' she said.

'I would also like the ruling party at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of our leader, CM Shri KCR, and against the entire BRS Party will not deter us,' Kavitha said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR, the BRS will continue to fight to expose the Bharatiya Janata Party's failures and raise voice for a brighter and better future for India, she said.

Telangana would 'never bow before' the anti-people regime in Delhi, she claimed.

"Let me also remind the power mongers in Delhi that Telangana has never and will never bow before the oppressive anti-people regime. We will fearlessly and fiercely fight for the rights of the people," she said.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Kavitha in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

Kavitha, 44, has been asked to depose on March 9 before the federal agency in the national capital.