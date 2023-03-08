News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » On ED summons, KCR's daughter Kavitha says...

On ED summons, KCR's daughter Kavitha says...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 08, 2023 12:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bharat Rashtra Samiti MLC in Telangana K Kavitha, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Wednesday said she would fully cooperate with the investigation agency but would seek legal opinion on the date of deposition in view of her proposed dharna in support of the women's reservation bill in Delhi on March 10.

IMAGE: BRS MLC K Kavitha waves to supporters after being questioned by CBI in connection with the Delhi Liquor policy case, in Hyderabad on December 11, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kavitha said 'these tactics of intimidation' against the fight of her father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS would not deter them.

In a statement issued in Hyderabad, she claimed that she has been summoned by the ED to depose on March 9 'in light of' her proposed hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in support of the women's reservation bill on March 10.

 

'As a law-abiding citizen, I will fully cooperate with the investigation agencies. However, due to the dharna and prefixed appointments, I'll seek legal opinions on the date of attending it,' she said.

'I would also like the ruling party at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of our leader, CM Shri KCR, and against the entire BRS Party will not deter us,' Kavitha said.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR, the BRS will continue to fight to expose the Bharatiya Janata Party's failures and raise voice for a brighter and better future for India, she said.

Telangana would 'never bow before' the anti-people regime in Delhi, she claimed.

"Let me also remind the power mongers in Delhi that Telangana has never and will never bow before the oppressive anti-people regime. We will fearlessly and fiercely fight for the rights of the people," she said.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Kavitha in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

Kavitha, 44, has been asked to depose on March 9 before the federal agency in the national capital.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What KCR's daughter said on being named in liquor scam
What KCR's daughter said on being named in liquor scam
Excise 'scam': BJP releases 'sting' of accused's dad
Excise 'scam': BJP releases 'sting' of accused's dad
Day 1 in Tihar: Sisodia lodged with dreaded criminals
Day 1 in Tihar: Sisodia lodged with dreaded criminals
Focus on batters as India aim to bounce back
Focus on batters as India aim to bounce back
Manik Saha sworn-in as Tripura CM for 2nd term
Manik Saha sworn-in as Tripura CM for 2nd term
Active Covid cases in India over 3,000 after 67 days
Active Covid cases in India over 3,000 after 67 days
American Airlines peeing accused can still fly
American Airlines peeing accused can still fly
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

CBI grills KCR's daughter Kavitha for over 7 hrs

CBI grills KCR's daughter Kavitha for over 7 hrs

ED questions Sisodia in Tihar jail; 1 more bizman held

ED questions Sisodia in Tihar jail; 1 more bizman held

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances