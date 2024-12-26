BJP up in arms over 'wrong' Kashmir map on Cong poster

A controversy has erupted over the alleged misrepresentation of the India map on the posters displayed by the Congress to commemorate the centenary of 1924 Congress session in Karnataka's Belagavi, with the Bharatiya Janata Party dubbing it as 'vote bank' politics by the national party.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

The ruling Congress has put up these posters throughout Belagavi town as part of celebrations for the centenary event.

According to the BJP, the Indian map featured on the posters omits the Gilgit region of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as well as the Aksai Chin region, currently under the Chinese administration, which are integral parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The national unit of BJP strongly criticised the Congress.

In a post on X it said, 'RaGa's Mohabbat ki Dukaan is always open for China! They would break the nation. They've done it once. They'll do it again.'

The BJP Karnataka unit termed the 'incorrect depiction' of the Indian map as a way to appease its 'vote bank'.

'@INCKarnataka, has shown utter disrespect for India's sovereignty by displaying a distorted map at their Belagavi event, portraying Kashmir as part of Pakistan. All this just to appease their vote bank. This is shameful!' the party posted on X.

Hitting out at the Congress, BJP's Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal demanded that the police register a case against the organisers.

'The publication of an incorrect map of India not only constitutes a breach of Geospatial information standards but also violates the law,' Yatnal said in a post on X.

According to him, under section 74 of the IPC, displaying a wrong map of India is a clear offence. It is also a violation under the National Honour Act.

'This is the way how the Congress celebrates its historic CWC session by distorting the map of India, not showing PoK as part of Indian territory. Shame on @INCKarnataka.

'I appeal to the @SPBelagavi to register a case against the organizers for wrongfully depicting the map of India immediately,' he said.