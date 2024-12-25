News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Proposal to rename Mysuru road after Siddaramaiah sparks outrage

Proposal to rename Mysuru road after Siddaramaiah sparks outrage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 25, 2024 09:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A proposal by the Mysuru City Corporation council to name a stretch of road in the city after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has evoked strong objections.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks in the State assembly, in Bengaluru, December 19, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

According to official sources, the proposal calls for naming a stretch of KRS Road from the Lakshmi Venkataramanaswamy temple to the Outer Ring Road junction as 'Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga'.

Based on a suggestion by Chamaraja Congress MLA Harish Gowda, the Mysuru City Corporation took the decision at its meeting on November 22.

 

The matter was first placed before the Mysuru deputy commissioner prior to being tabled in the council meeting.

The MCC then issued a newspaper notice inviting views from the public on the proposal within 30 days on December 13, the sources said.

Mysuru is the home district of Siddaramaiah, who is serving his second term as the chief minister.

The Janata Dal-Secular called the move to name the KRS Road in the historic city of Mysuru as 'Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga' condemnable.

Pointing out that Siddaramaiah is an accused in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment case and is facing probe by the Lokayukta police, the opposition party said in a post on 'X': "There is no elected board in the Mysuru City Corporation. The officials appointed by the Congress government have decided to name the road after Siddaramaiah as they are indebted to him."

Naming a road after the "corrupt" chief minister, who is involved in the MUDA scam, is a "betrayal and insult" not only to the historic city of Mysuru, but also to the entire state, the JD(S) alleged.

RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, on whose complaint a case was registered in the alleged MUDA site allotment scam, said the road for which Siddaramaiah's name is proposed is "historic", as Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar donated a vast swathe of land and established a tuberculosis hospital there in memory of his sister Princess Krishnajammanni and her children who succumbed to TB.

Speaking to reporters, Krishna said, "The officials have decided to name a road after Siddaramaiah, who is an accused in the MUDA case, despite not having any power to do so. Several citizens have expressed their objections to the proposal. I'm also fighting against it legally. If the proposal is not dropped, we will challenge it in the high court and seek action against the concerned officials."

Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi BM by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased a land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in an FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police on September 27, following a special court order.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Now, ED books Siddaramaiah in MUDA-linked case
Now, ED books Siddaramaiah in MUDA-linked case
Sidda's wife returns 14 sites to MUDA after ED action
Sidda's wife returns 14 sites to MUDA after ED action
Trouble for Sidda? His minister meets state BJP chief
Trouble for Sidda? His minister meets state BJP chief
Police to man Delhi churches on Christmas
Police to man Delhi churches on Christmas
Afghanistan: Local staffer at Indian consulate shot at
Afghanistan: Local staffer at Indian consulate shot at
Man threatens terror attack during Maha Kumbh on X
Man threatens terror attack during Maha Kumbh on X
ED probes Canada-India entities' link in US trafficking
ED probes Canada-India entities' link in US trafficking
More like this
Offered money: MUDA complainant alleges pressure from aide of Sidda's wife
Offered money: MUDA complainant alleges pressure from aide of Sidda's wife
MUDA chairman resigns amid probe against Sidda
MUDA chairman resigns amid probe against Sidda

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances