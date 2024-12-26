News
AAP threatens to break INDIA bloc if Cong doesn't...

AAP threatens to break INDIA bloc if Cong doesn't...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 26, 2024 15:42 IST


The Aam Aadmi Party launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Thursday, accusing it of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls to harm the prospects of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh address a press conference, in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Rajya Sabha MP of the AAP Sanjay Singh alleged at a press conference in New Delhi that the actions of the Congress are damaging the unity of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

"We had not said a single word against the Congress during the Haryana election. Yet the Congress seems to be reading out from the BJP's script. Its candidates' list looks as if it was finalised at the BJP office," Singh said.

 

He accused Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dikshit of targeting the AAP, instead of focusing on the BJP.

"Ajay Maken has crossed all limits by calling Arvind Kejriwal anti-national. Despite campaigning for the Congress in past elections, Kejriwal now faces an FIR, while the Congress had never filed a single FIR against any BJP leader," Singh said.

Atishi echoed similar sentiments, claiming that the Congress is actively undermining the AAP.

"It is evident that Congress candidates like Sandeep Dixit and Farhad Suri are receiving support from the BJP. This collusion raises questions about the Congress's commitment to the INDIA alliance," she said.

The AAP demanded disciplinary action against Maken and other Congress leaders within 24 hours and said if no step is taken, it will push for the grand old party's expulsion from the INDIA bloc.

"We will ask the other parties in the alliance to remove the Congress," Singh said.

The Delhi assembly polls are due in February.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
