Home  » News » Cops explain why BJP's C T Ravi was moved across locations

Cops explain why BJP's C T Ravi was moved across locations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 24, 2024 12:14 IST
In the wake of allegations against police for ill-treating Karnataka MLC C T Ravi in custody, the police on Tuesday clarified that the Bharatiya Janata Party leader was shifted to various places for security reasons and to avoid disrupting public order.

IMAGE: BJP MLC C T Ravi. Photograph: ANI Photo

On December 19, Ravi was arrested by the police from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi for allegedly using a derogatory word against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the legislative council hall.

According to a police statement, after registration of case under section 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Hirebagewadi police station here, Ravi was taken into custody and handed over to the investigating officers.

 

However, Ravi was shifted to Khanapura police station considering the security aspect and the huge crowd gathered near Hirebagewadi police station.

"In Khanapura too, a large number of media persons, supporters and party workers gathered and created a chaotic atmosphere. There was also the possibility of additional supporters and Congress workers arriving, all these factors also had the potential to disrupt public order," the police stated.

Keeping in mind Ravi's safety, he was shifted to Ramadurga, it said.

"Despite all precautions, media and other persons followed the convoy. Keeping in mind the safety of Ravi, the escort force took steps to escape from all of them. Throughout this process, all facilities including food and medical services were provided to Ravi and he was produced in the court," the police added.

The clarification came from police days after Ravi accused them of "violating" human rights, as he alleged that they took him on rounds the entire night to various places in the district.

The former BJP national general secretary, who had bandages on his head, even claimed that police were behaving on the directions of someone from the 'top', as he hit out at the state government and the administration, calling it 'dictatorial'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
