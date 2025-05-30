HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi meets family of Pahalgam terror victim in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read
May 30, 2025 16:44 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the family of Shubham Dwivedi, who was among the 26 people killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Press Information bureau

The prime minister met the grieving family at the Chakeri airport in Kanpur.

It was a very emotional meeting, said Saurabh Dwivedi, Shubham's cousin.

"All the family members started crying when they met PM Modi," he said.

 

The prime minister also got emotional during the meeting and assured Shubham's family of his government's full support, Saurabh added.

"The PM consoled the family and also said that the fight against terrorism will continue," he added.

Shubham, 31, had been married just weeks ago on February 12 when he was gunned down. The family, including his wife and other family members, were holidaying in Pahalgam when the terror attack took place.

"The PM was himself very very sad about the Pahalgam killings. He placed a hand on the shoulder of Shubham's father and consoled him. It was a very emotional meeting," Shubham's wife said about the meeting.

Shubham's father said, "The PM spoke to us just like a guardian. Like us, he too got emotional and assured us of his government's full support. We were also all praise for the manner in which India retaliated to Pahalgam killings with Operation Sindoor and conveyed this to the PM."

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
