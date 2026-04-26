Amit Shah Vows To End 'Goonda Raj' In Bengal If BJP Wins

Amit Shah pledges to end 'goonda raj' and 'syndicate raj' in West Bengal if the BJP wins the upcoming state elections, promising significant changes in governance and security.

Key Points Amit Shah promises to end 'goonda raj' and 'syndicate raj' in West Bengal if the BJP wins the state elections.

Shah pledges to identify and take action against infiltrators hiding in West Bengal.

The BJP plans to form a special squad to stop cattle smuggling in West Bengal.

Shah promises monthly allowance for women and unemployed youth, and free transport for women if BJP wins.

BJP aims to implement Uniform Civil Code, end polygamy and enforce ban on triple talaq in West Bengal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the BJP will end "goonda raj" and "syndicate raj" in West Bengal if the party comes to power in the state.

Addressing a public rally at Tehatta in Nadia district, Shah also claimed that voters "wiped out" the Mamata Banerjee government in the first phase of the assembly polls itself.

"The BJP has already won 110 seats in the first phase of polls held on April 23," he said.

Shah's Promises for West Bengal Governance

"There will be an end to 'goonda raj' and 'syndicate raj' in West Bengal if the BJP assumes power in the state. Do not be afraid to step out and cast your votes, as the Election Commission has made ample arrangements. Nobody will be able to stop you from voting," Shah said.

He said if the BJP is voted to power, it would identify "infiltrators hiding in the state" and take necessary action against them.

The senior BJP leader had to cut short his speech because of sudden heavy rainfall despite a large gathering at the venue.

Crackdown on Cattle Smuggling

Later, speaking at another gathering in Ranaghat in the same district, Shah alleged that most of the cattle smuggling takes place through Nadia.

"After forming the government in West Bengal, we will form a special squad to stop cattle smuggling," Shah said, lambasting the Mamata Banerjee dispensation for allegedly helping the crime flourish.

Welfare and Social Reforms

Shah promised that women and unemployed youth would get a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 and said that women would also get free rides in all state transport vehicles after the BJP assumes power in the state.

Shah said if the BJP is voted to power in West Bengal, it would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), end polygamy and enforce the ban on triple talaq.