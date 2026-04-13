Amit Shah Vows to Tackle Corruption, Illegal Immigration in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah promises to combat corruption, tackle illegal immigration, and boost development in West Bengal if the BJP wins the upcoming elections, criticising the current TMC government's performance.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Amit Shah promises to end corruption and hold those responsible accountable if the BJP wins the West Bengal election.

Shah pledges to address illegal immigration in West Bengal and implement stricter border controls.

The BJP plans to boost investment and create industrial estates in West Bengal to stimulate economic growth.

Shah criticises Mamata Banerjee's government on issues of law and order, and alleged appeasement policies.

The BJP promises welfare schemes and financial assistance for women, youth, and farmers in West Bengal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the people of West Bengal will reply to bombs and bullets with votes, and pledged the BJP would "hang the syndicate and cut money promoters upside down to make them straight" once the voters "bid adieu to the TMC government".

Addressing poll rallies in Mayureshwar and Khayrasole areas of Birbhum district and in Paschim Bardhaman's Raniganj, he said the writing on the wall is that the BJP will form a government in Bengal as the people of the state have decided to bid "Ta Ta Bye Bye" to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

"Let the people bid adieu to the Mamata government. The BJP will then take up the task of hanging the syndicate and cut-money promoters upside down to make them straight," Shah said.

Alleging that TMC-sheltered criminals have tortured BJP workers in Bengal for a long time, the home minister said that after May 5, a day after counting of votes, saffron party workers will drag their torturers out of the netherworld and bring them to justice.

"I advise TMC goons to stay in their homes on April 23 (the first phase of polling), else we will pick them up one by one on May 4 and throw them in jail."

Birbhum will go to the polls in the first phase on April 23. The second phase of polling is on April 29, and the counting of votes will be held on May 4.

BJP's Economic and Social Promises for West Bengal

Referring to his party's poll manifesto, Shah said, "Once in power, the BJP will build five industrial estates in Bengal to facilitate investment flow into the state."

Accusing Banerjee of trying to "terrorise" the state's majority community, Shah said this assembly election is to drive out infiltrators from Bengal and also from the rest of the country.

"Didi, we have been living here for centuries. Who are you to intimidate us?" Shah asked, alleging that riots took place in Murshidabad, attacks were perpetrated on Ram Navami processions, and Saraswati Puja was not allowed at some places under Mamata Banerjee's rule.

Alleging that the Congress and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee supported keeping Ram Lalla inside a tent for 550 years, the former BJP chief pointed out that "PM Modi built Ram temple in Ayodhya".

"Humayun Kabir is Mamata Banerjee's stooge. He wants to build Babri Masjid in Bengal, but the BJP will never allow it," Shah said.

Tackling Illegal Immigration and Terrorism

The Union home minister targeted the Mamata Banerjee government over the issue of illegal immigration, asking, "Can the chief minister or her nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) throw infiltrators out? They do not even allot land for border fencing."

"Mamata Banerjee is not giving land for border fencing, but blaming the BSF for infiltration in Bengal," Shah told a rally in Paschim Bardhaman's Raniganj.

The BJP will finish the task of land allotment for fencing India's borders with Bangladesh within 45 days of assuming power in West Bengal, Shah said. "And not just from Bengal, we will pick infiltrators one by one from the whole country and throw them out."

"The Manmohan Singh government, supported by Mamata Banerjee's TMC, never took firm action against Pakistani terrorism. Instead, they treated the terrorists with biryani," he said.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed the conduct of Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam attack and hit Pakistan where it hurt them the most, the Union home minister said.

"The Modi government crushed Naxalism in the country, and now it is time for infiltrators to be thrown out."

Commitment to Uniform Civil Code and Welfare

Shah reiterated his party's resolve to implement a Uniform Civil Code in the state. "Once enforced, the UCC will put an end to the practice of certain members getting married four times," the home minister said.

He lashed out at the TMC for allegedly indulging in scams and claimed the party embezzled money to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore.

"They were responsible for the cash-for-query scam in Parliament, for taking away the jobs of 26,000 school teachers, for SSC and civic body recruitment irregularities, cattle smuggling, ration distribution scam, as well as stealing MNREGA and PM Awas money. We will make the scamsters return every penny to the people after we come to power," the former BJP chief said.

Shah took on the chief minister for her alleged comments on women in public spaces post sundown.

"Shame on Mamata Banerjee for saying that women should stay at home after 7 pm. We will ensure an environment where young girls can ride their scooties at 1 am," Shah said.

He promised that there would be no repeat of Sandeshkhali, R G Kar, South Calcutta Law College and Durgapur Law College-like incidents under BJP rule in the state.

Referring to the BJP's poll manifesto, the home minister pledged the enforcement of the 7th pay commission recommendations for government employees within 45 days, Rs 3,000 per month to women and unemployed youth, Rs 21,000 to pregnant women, and Rs 2,000 to specially-abled people.

"There will be 33 per cent women's reservation in government jobs, free rides for women in state buses and Rs 5 lakh free health insurance cover under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. We will also increase the annual grant to farmers to Rs 9,000," he said.

"Mamata Banerjee's only aim is to elevate her nephew to the chair of the chief minister. Modiji, on the other hand, aims to empower the youth of Bengal," he said.

Shah said that once a 'double-engine' government is formed, Central funds would reach the people of the state and several welfare schemes would be implemented for the women, youths and the poor. "Mamata Banerjee says Bengal will be run from Delhi; I tell her that after poll results, the state's chief minister will be the son of the soil, and not from the TMC," he added.