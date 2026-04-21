Amit Shah Promises Jobs, End To Infiltration In Bengal

Amit Shah promises jobs, an 'infiltrator-free' state, and improved safety for women in West Bengal if the BJP wins the upcoming assembly elections, aiming to restore industrial glory and end corruption.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Amit Shah promises one lakh merit-based jobs annually for West Bengal youths if the BJP wins the election.

Shah vows to make West Bengal 'free of infiltrators' by identifying and deporting illegally settled foreign nationals.

The BJP pledges to restore the industrial glory of Kulti, focusing on iron ore production and creating local job opportunities.

Shah promises to end syndicate raj, mafia rule, and corruption in West Bengal, ensuring those involved are brought to justice.

The BJP commits to ensuring the safety and security of women in West Bengal, even post-midnight, addressing concerns about law and order.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday termed the West Bengal assembly polls a chance for people "to make the state free of infiltrators" and promised one lakh jobs for youths each year based on merit if the BJP won the election.

Speaking at his second poll rally of the day in Kulti on the outskirts of Paschim Bardhaman's industrial hubs of Asansol and Barakar, he described the region as the epicentre of the country's iron ore production, and pledged to restore its industrial glory and secure jobs for local youth.

Reviving West Bengal's Industrial Glory

"Kulti used to be the hub of iron ore production of the country, but the Mamata Banerjee government has brought it to its knees. We will take the iron city back to its glory days, stop illegal mining, impose effective bans on the pollution-creating sponge iron production in the region and create job opportunities for local youths," Shah said.

Accusing the TMC government of "stealing jobs from deserving candidates and selling them to the undeserving ones", the Union minister said, "The BJP promises merit-based employment to one lakh youths in Bengal each year if it is voted to power."

Promises for an Infiltrator-Free and Safe Bengal

Shah also promised an "infiltrator-free Bengal" once the BJP is voted to power in the state. The new government would also put an end to the fledgling syndicate, mafia and goonda raj in the state, he added.

"The Election Commission has deployed CAPF in sufficient numbers for the elections. I warn Mamata Banerjee's goons that if they try to disturb the poll process by venturing out of their homes on the days of polling, I will ensure they are hanged upside down on May 4, after the counting of votes is over, and straighten them up once and for all," the BJP leader said.

Shah pledged that the party would implement a Uniform Civil Code in Bengal to stop "the prevalent practice of four simultaneous marriages by men of a certain community".

Commitment to Public Schemes and Women's Safety

"Contrary to the TMC's false propaganda, the BJP will not terminate any ongoing public schemes for the poor in Bengal. In fact, we will be launching additional schemes," the former BJP chief said.

Shah alleged that Mamata Banerjee's "only goal in life" was to make her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, the future chief minister of West Bengal.

"Didi's dreams of putting her nephew in the chief minister's chair will never be fulfilled," he declared.

Shah also launched a blistering attack on the chief minister for "failing to ensure the safety of the women", while referring to crimes committed at Sandeshkali and on the campuses of R G Kar Hospital, South Calcutta Law College and at a medical college in Durgapur.

"Being a woman herself in charge of state law and order, Didi should be ashamed for telling women to stay confined at their homes after 7 pm.

"The Narendra Modi-led BJP promises that it will ensure the safety and security of all women, even if they are out on the streets post-midnight," the Union home minister said.

Ending Syndicate Raj and Corruption

The polls this time are not just to establish a BJP government in West Bengal, but also to "make the state free of infiltrators", Shah said. "After the BJP assumes power, we will identify each and every illegally settled foreign national in Bengal and throw them out of the country".

The Union home minister also pledged to "put an end to syndicate raj in the state" and take punitive action against those who indulged in and profited from the various financial scams that have rocked the state in the recent past.

"We will dig out the mafia from the state's farthest corners and put them behind bars. Those indulged in corruption will not be spared," he said.

Under Indian law, illegal immigration can lead to deportation and potential legal action against those who facilitate it. The next stage typically involves verification of citizenship and legal residency status by immigration authorities. West Bengal shares borders with Bangladesh and has historically faced challenges related to cross-border movement.