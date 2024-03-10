News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP suffers setback as party's Haryana MP joins Cong ahead of LS polls

BJP suffers setback as party's Haryana MP joins Cong ahead of LS polls

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 10, 2024 14:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh on Sunday resigned from the party's primary membership due to "compelling political reasons" and joined the Congress.

IMAGE: BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh (right) joins Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, at Kharge's residence, in New Delhi, March 10, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Soon after announcing his resignation on X, Brijendra Singh, the son of BJP leader Birender Singh, reached Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi and joined the opposition party.

 

Senior Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Mukul Wasnik and Deepak Babaria were also present on the occasion.

In his post on X, Brijendra Singh said, "I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. J P Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar."

Congress sources said the bureaucrat-turned-politician is set to be the party candidate from Hisar.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Brijendra Singh had defeated Jannayak Janta Party's Dushyant Chautala and Bhavya Bishnoi, who was then with the Congress, to win the Hisar Lok Sabha seat.

Brijendra Singh is the great grandson of prominent Jat leader Sir Chhotu Ram.

In October last year, Birender Singh had served an ultimatum to the BJP, virtually threatening to quit if the party continued its alliance with the JJP, which he accused of indulging in rampant corruption, in Haryana.

The JJP had extended support to the BJP after the former fell short of the majority in the 2019 Haryana assembly polls.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Haryana BJP leaders join Dera chief Ram Rahim's event
Haryana BJP leaders join Dera chief Ram Rahim's event
Why did BJP join hands with Dushyant Chautala
Why did BJP join hands with Dushyant Chautala
BJP sees 'conspiracy', Cong's role in Haryana violence
BJP sees 'conspiracy', Cong's role in Haryana violence
'Khatam kar jaldi': Sarfaraz sledges Bashir
'Khatam kar jaldi': Sarfaraz sledges Bashir
Krystyna Pyszkova Is The New Miss World
Krystyna Pyszkova Is The New Miss World
Kriti Makes A Knockout Appearance At Miss World
Kriti Makes A Knockout Appearance At Miss World
Gill and Bairstow's war of words revealed!
Gill and Bairstow's war of words revealed!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rift in Haryana BJP, senior leader threatens to quit

Rift in Haryana BJP, senior leader threatens to quit

BJP to change CM in Haryana? Here's what Khattar says

BJP to change CM in Haryana? Here's what Khattar says

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances