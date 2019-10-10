BJP slams Cong for meeting UK leader on Kashmir

October 10, 2019 20:39 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday lashed out at the Congress over its "shameful shenanigans" and demanded an explanation after British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir with "UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party".

IMAGE: British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted a photo with the Congress delegation.

"A very productive meeting with UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party where we discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir. There must be a de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long," Corbyn tweeted.

The Labour Party leader, whose stand on Kashmir has not gone down well with the Indian government, also tweeted a picture of the meeting.

The picture included Kamal Dhaliwal, who heads the overseas Congress in the UK.

"Appalling! Congress owes it to the people of India to explain what its leaders are telling foreign leaders about India. India will give a befitting reply to Congress for these shameful shenanigans!" the BJP said in a tweet.

The saffron party's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said, "This is Congress seeking advice from the UK Labour Leader they might as well go to their masters directly in Pakistan." -- PTI

Hitting back at the BJP, the Congress accused the ruling party of making "malicious statements" to distract people from its failures.

The UK unit of the Indian Overseas Congress claimed it had met Corbyn to condemn the Kashmir resolution passed by his party and reiterate to them that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and no intervention will be accepted.

"Our meeting with Jeremy Corbyn was held to condemn the Kashmir resolution passed by his Party and to reiterate that J&K is an internal matter and outside intervention will not be accepted. BJP's malicious statements are another attempt to distract people from their failures," the Indian Overseas Congress said in a tweet.

The Congress also tweeted that the BJP has failed to answer questions on economic slowdown, unemployment and banking crisis and is resorting to spreading lies instead.

"The BJP has failed to answer a single question on the economic slowdown, rising unemployment, banking crisis and even the irregularities in the Rafale deal. Therefore they have to resort to spreading lies to evade the truth. They can't hide behind their propaganda anymore," the Congress tweeted.