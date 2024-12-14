News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » BJP ridiculing Savarkar when...: Rahul in Lok Sabha

BJP ridiculing Savarkar when...: Rahul in Lok Sabha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 14, 2024 15:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday cited V D Savarkar's remarks that there was nothing Indian about the Constitution and took a jibe at the BJP, saying that by talking of protecting the Constitution, the ruling party is "ridiculing" Savarkar.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks during a debate on 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution in Parliament in New Delhi. Photograph: Screen grab/Sansad TV

Participating in a debate on 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution, the Congress leader said Savarkar, who is seen as an ideologue of the BJP and RSS, had said there is nothing Indian about the Constitution, and that he preferred Hindu religious text 'Manusmriti' to it.

"The Constitution is a document of modern India but it could never have been written without ancient India and her ideas," Rahul Gandhi said.

 

Savarkar had said there is nothing Indian about the Constitution and called Manusmriti a scripture "most worshipable" for Hindus after the Vedas, according to Gandhi.

"Nice that you say you are defending the Constitution, but I want to ask, do you stand by your leader's words? Because when you speak about protecting the Constitution you are abusing, ridiculing Savarkar," the Leader of Opposition told the BJP.

He said a battle is taking place in India, and recited the story of 'Eklavya' who had sacrificed his thumb as a tribute to Guru Dronacharya.

"When you give Dharavi to Adani, you chop off the thumb of the small and medium businesses there...You have fired tear gas shells on farmers outside Delhi, the farmers are asking for fair prices...You are cutting the thumb of that farmer," he said.

The Congress leader also talked about caste census, and supported removing the 50 percent cap on reservations.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
You never read it: Rahul to Modi on Constitution
You never read it: Rahul to Modi on Constitution
Room for many beliefs but conform to Constitution: SC
Room for many beliefs but conform to Constitution: SC
What Did Bibek Debroy Say About Constitution?
What Did Bibek Debroy Say About Constitution?
Verstappen collects his F1 trophy in Rwanda
Verstappen collects his F1 trophy in Rwanda
Tim Southee equals Gayle's sixes record in Tests
Tim Southee equals Gayle's sixes record in Tests
Raj Kapoor@100: The Essential RK Playlist
Raj Kapoor@100: The Essential RK Playlist
Raj Kapoor@100: The Kapoor Khandaan Celebrates
Raj Kapoor@100: The Kapoor Khandaan Celebrates
More like this
Bharat ka Samvidhan is not...: Priyanka slams BJP in LS
Bharat ka Samvidhan is not...: Priyanka slams BJP in LS
'We Are Destroying The Constitution'
'We Are Destroying The Constitution'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances