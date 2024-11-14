Modi has never read it: Rahul on 'blank Constitution copy' charge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels the "red book" of the Constitution which Gandhi carries is blank as he has never read it.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shows a copy of the constitution during a public meeting for the Maharashtra assembly election, in Gondia. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Nandurbar, Gandhi said the Constitution contains the soul of India and the principles envisaged by national icons like Birsa Munda, Gautam Buddha, Dr B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.

"The BJP has objections to the red colour of the book (which Gandhi has been displaying in rallies). But for us, irrespective of the colour, we are committed to preserve it (Constitution) and ready to give up our lives too. Modi ji feels the Constitution (book) is blank because he has never read it," he said.

Congress wants adivasis, Dalits and backward classes to get representation in decision-making, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Notably, BJP leaders in their campaign for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, have sought to link the "red book" displayed by Gandhi to "urban Naxalism".

Gandhi alleged that PM Modi and the BJP were insulting the national icons by making such comments.

The BJP and RSS insult tribals by referring them as "vanvasi" instead of adivasi, he charged.

"Adivasis are the first owners of the country and have the first right on jal (water), jungle (forest) and zameen (land). But the BJP wants adivasis to remain in the jungle without any rights. Birsa Munda fought for this and laid down his life,' Gandhi said.

Highlighting the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) manifesto, Gandhi said women, farmers and youth will be protected with provisions like Rs 3,000 monthly assistance and free bus travel, farm loan waiver up to Rs 3 lakh and Rs 4,000 per month assistance for unemployed youth.

He reiterated the demand for a caste census, saying it will help to ascertain the number of adivasis, Dalits and backward classes in Maharashtra and how much is their share in resources.

At present, out of the eight per cent tribal population, their share in decision-making is only one per cent, Gandhi claimed.

He also alleged that five lakh jobs from Maharashtra have been snatched as various big ticket projects have been shifted to other states.

"Our government will not allow this. Projects meant for Maharashtra will remain here while those meant for Gujarat will stay there,' he said.