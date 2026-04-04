BJP Protests, Demands CBI Investigation into Punjab Official's Suicide

The Punjab BJP is intensifying its pressure on the AAP government, demanding a CBI investigation into the suicide of a warehousing official allegedly harassed by a state minister, sparking widespread protests and calls for justice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab BJP stages protest demanding CBI investigation into the suicide of a warehousing corporation official.

BJP alleges harassment by Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar led to the official's suicide, prompting calls for accountability.

BJP leaders criticise the AAP government's handling of law and order and accuse them of shielding the accused.

The party insists only a CBI probe can ensure justice and transparency in the case, citing lack of trust in the state police.

BJP leaders claim the AAP government is providing VIP treatment to the accused minister in jail.

The Punjab BJP on Saturday held a state-level protest against the AAP government over the recent suicide of a warehousing corporation official, pressing for a CBI probe into his death.

The entire state leadership, including Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma, participated in a 'dharna' at the Hall Gate in Amritsar.

Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the district manager of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation in Amritsar, allegedly ended his life by consuming poison on March 21.

A video later surfaced in which he allegedly claimed harassment by Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who resigned from the Cabinet later that day on the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann amid the row.

Bhullar, the AAP MLA from Patti, was arrested two days after Randhawa ended his life.

The Amritsar police has booked Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and personal assistant Dilbag Singh under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) and 3 (5) (common intention) of BNS.

BJP Demands CBI Investigation

During the protest on Saturday, the Punjab BJP leaders shouted slogans against the AAP government and Chief Minister Mann, pressing for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death.

"It is not a political fight, it is a fight for justice for the family of Randhawa," Jakhar said, while addressing the gathering at the protest site.

"We stand by the Randhawa family," he added.

Slamming the chief minister, Jakhar alleged that Bhagwant Mann himself is "compromised".

Punjab is not being run by Mann but by Arvind Kejriwal, and Mann is merely a "nominal chief minister", he alleged.

Punjabis have now decided that outsiders will not be allowed to exploit the state; it will be run by Punjabis, he further said.

Jakhar accused the government of being insensitive and failing to hear the voices of people seeking justice.

Referring to the blast incident outside the Punjab BJP headquarters in Chandigarh on April 1, Jakhar said such attempts will not deter BJP and it will continue its struggle for justice for Randhawa's family. He further said the party will ensure no innocent person is killed in "fake" encounters.

BJP leader Chugh lashed out at the AAP government over the law and order situation, calling it an "ineffective" dispensation.

"At least 20 grenade attacks took place in Punjab; police stations were targeted. Who is responsible?" Chugh asked.

People are fed up with the Mann government, he claimed.

Punjab BJP working president Sharma said his party decided to stage the protest to ensure justice for the Randhawa family.

"The family does not trust the Punjab government and the Punjab Police investigation. This is why it has been seeking a CBI probe into the death," Sharma said.

Attacking the Mann government, he said the state police had not taken any steps in the last four years to inspire public confidence in the justice system.

"Why are you (Mann) trying to save Bhullar?" Sharma asked.

He warned that the BJP would continue its agitation against the AAP government unless a CBI probe is ordered into Randhawa's death and justice is delivered to the family.

The BJP leaders also alleged that Bhullar was being given "VIP facilities" in jail and criticised the AAP government for not arresting his father and assistant so far.

Union Minister Bittu attacked CM Mann, saying he should have immediately ordered a CBI inquiry into the death of Randhawa, given the seriousness of the allegations and the emotional appeals made by the family.

"Instead, there is a growing perception that the state machinery is being misused to shield those in power. Serious allegations have also emerged regarding Laljit Bhullar, and concerns are being raised about preferential treatment being extended," he alleged.

I reiterate my demand that all MPs from Punjab, including those from AAP, must come forward and sign a request for a CBI inquiry to ensure justice for the deceased and his family, he said.

Bittu said only a BJP government in Punjab can effectively curb the menace of drugs and dismantle the growing network of gangsters in the state.

"Under the able leadership of Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji, Punjab can be transformed into a prosperous and 'Sunehra Punjab', ensuring safety, development, and a brighter future for its people, he said.