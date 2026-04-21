Amit Shah Promises Jobs, End To Infiltration In Bengal If BJP Wins

Amit Shah promises one lakh jobs and an 'infiltrator-free' West Bengal if the BJP wins the upcoming assembly elections, aiming to restore industrial glory and end corruption.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Amit Shah promises one lakh merit-based jobs annually for West Bengal youths if the BJP wins the election.

Shah pledges to make West Bengal 'free of infiltrators' if the BJP is voted to power.

The BJP aims to restore the industrial glory of Kulti, focusing on iron ore production and job creation.

Shah accuses the TMC government of corruption in job allocation and promises to end syndicate and mafia rule.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday termed the West Bengal assembly polls a chance "to make the state free of infiltrators" and promised one lakh jobs for youths each year based on merit if the BJP won the election.

BJP's Plan for West Bengal's Industrial Revival

Speaking at his second poll rally of the day in Kulti, on the outskirts of Paschim Bardhaman's industrial hubs of Asansol and Barakar, he said the BJP would restore the industrial glory of the country's iron ore production hub and secure jobs for local youth.

"Kulti used to be the hub of iron ore production of the country, but the Mamata Banerjee government has brought it to its knees. We will take the iron city back to its glory, stop illegal mining, impose effective bans on the pollution-creating sponge iron production in the region and create job opportunities for local youths," Shah said.

Promises of Merit-Based Employment

Accusing the TMC government of "stealing jobs from deserving candidates and selling them to the undeserving ones", the Union minister said, "The BJP promises merit-based employment to one lakh youths in Bengal each year if it is voted to power."

Pledge for an Infiltrator-Free State

Shah also promised an "infiltrator-free Bengal" once the BJP is voted to power in the state. The new government would also put an end to the fledgling syndicate, mafia and goonda raj in the state, he added.

Political rallies in West Bengal often focus on job creation and addressing concerns about illegal immigration. Under Indian election law, promising employment opportunities is permitted as part of a party's manifesto. The Election Commission of India will monitor adherence to the Model Code of Conduct during the campaign.