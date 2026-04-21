HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Amit Shah Promises Jobs, End To Infiltration In Bengal If BJP Wins

Amit Shah Promises Jobs, End To Infiltration In Bengal If BJP Wins

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 14:37 IST

x

Amit Shah promises one lakh jobs and an 'infiltrator-free' West Bengal if the BJP wins the upcoming assembly elections, aiming to restore industrial glory and end corruption.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Amit Shah promises one lakh merit-based jobs annually for West Bengal youths if the BJP wins the election.
  • Shah pledges to make West Bengal 'free of infiltrators' if the BJP is voted to power.
  • The BJP aims to restore the industrial glory of Kulti, focusing on iron ore production and job creation.
  • Shah accuses the TMC government of corruption in job allocation and promises to end syndicate and mafia rule.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday termed the West Bengal assembly polls a chance "to make the state free of infiltrators" and promised one lakh jobs for youths each year based on merit if the BJP won the election.

BJP's Plan for West Bengal's Industrial Revival

Speaking at his second poll rally of the day in Kulti, on the outskirts of Paschim Bardhaman's industrial hubs of Asansol and Barakar, he said the BJP would restore the industrial glory of the country's iron ore production hub and secure jobs for local youth.

 

"Kulti used to be the hub of iron ore production of the country, but the Mamata Banerjee government has brought it to its knees. We will take the iron city back to its glory, stop illegal mining, impose effective bans on the pollution-creating sponge iron production in the region and create job opportunities for local youths," Shah said.

Promises of Merit-Based Employment

Accusing the TMC government of "stealing jobs from deserving candidates and selling them to the undeserving ones", the Union minister said, "The BJP promises merit-based employment to one lakh youths in Bengal each year if it is voted to power."

Pledge for an Infiltrator-Free State

Shah also promised an "infiltrator-free Bengal" once the BJP is voted to power in the state. The new government would also put an end to the fledgling syndicate, mafia and goonda raj in the state, he added.

Political rallies in West Bengal often focus on job creation and addressing concerns about illegal immigration. Under Indian election law, promising employment opportunities is permitted as part of a party's manifesto. The Election Commission of India will monitor adherence to the Model Code of Conduct during the campaign.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Amit Shah Promises to Drive Out Infiltrators from Bengal if BJP Forms Government
Amit Shah Promises to Drive Out Infiltrators from Bengal if BJP Forms Government
Amit Shah Vows to Tackle Corruption, Infiltration in West Bengal
Amit Shah Vows to Tackle Corruption, Infiltration in West Bengal
Amit Shah Promises Action on Infiltration and Gorkha Concerns in West Bengal
Amit Shah Promises Action on Infiltration and Gorkha Concerns in West Bengal
Amit Shah Vows to Tackle Corruption, Illegal Immigration in West Bengal
Amit Shah Vows to Tackle Corruption, Illegal Immigration in West Bengal
Amit Shah Focuses on Infiltration Issue in West Bengal Poll Campaign
Amit Shah Focuses on Infiltration Issue in West Bengal Poll Campaign

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

webstory image 2

Nutty Alu Cutlets: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

VIDEOS

A year after the Pahalgam terror attack, tourists flock to Dal Lake amid tight security2:30

A year after the Pahalgam terror attack, tourists flock...

Kedarnath Dham Decked with Flowers Ahead of Grand Opening2:56

Kedarnath Dham Decked with Flowers Ahead of Grand Opening

WATCH: Overwhelmed Woman Cries After Meeting PM Modi in Purulia2:11

WATCH: Overwhelmed Woman Cries After Meeting PM Modi in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO