BJP names Amit Shah as observer for election of Bengal CM

Amit Shah and JP Nadda have been appointed as central observers by the BJP to oversee the selection of legislative party leaders in West Bengal and Assam, respectively, after the recent assembly elections.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at BJP Headquarters after the party massive win in the West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry Assembly elections 2026, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points Amit Shah appointed as BJP's central observer for West Bengal legislative party leader election.

JP Nadda named central observer for BJP legislative party leader election in Assam.

Nayab Singh Saini appointed co-observer for Assam legislative party leader election.

Mohan Charan Majhi appointed co-observer for West Bengal legislative party leader election.

BJP aims to form governments in West Bengal and Assam following recent election results.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday named Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the party's central observer for election of its legislative party leader in West Bengal.

The party also appointed Union minister J P Nadda as its central observer for election of the legislative party leader in Assam.

Key Appointments in Assam and West Bengal

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was made co-observer for election of BJP's legislative party leader in Assam, according to a notification issued by the party.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was appointed as co-observer for election of the BJP's legislative party leader in West Bengal, according to the notification.

The BJP ousted Trinamool Congress from power in Bengal and captured power for the third time in a row in Assam in results of assembly polls declared on Monday.