BJP MP Virendra Kumar to be pro tem speaker

June 11, 2019 13:55 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Madhya Pradesh Virendra Kumar will be the pro tem speaker of the Lok Sabha, official sources said on Tuesday.

Kumar, 65, is a seven-term member of Parliament and won the Lok Sabha polls from Tikamgarh.

As pro tem speaker, he will preside over the first sitting of the Lok Sabha and administer the oath of office to the newly elected MPs.

The first session of the newly-constituted 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26.

As pro tem speaker, Kumar will also oversee the election of the Lok Sabha speaker.

Kumar was a minister of state in the previous Modi government.