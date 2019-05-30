These are the first-time ministers in Modi Sarkar 2.0

May 30, 2019 23:58 IST

As many as 20 ministers of the 58 who took oath on Friday will assume the ministerial role for the first time.

IMAGE: BJP president Amit Shah is the most notable inclusion in the second Modi government. Photograph: Vijay Verma/PTI Photo

Among the prominent ones to be sworn-in as ministers for the first time are Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah, Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant and former foreign secretary S Jaishankar.

Here's a list of the full first-time ministers in the second term of the Narendra Modi government:

CABINET MINISTERS

Amit Shah: BJP president Amit Shah, a key architect of his party's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections, is the most notable inclusion in the second Modi government. A confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for over two and a half decades, Shah was also a trusted minister in the Gujarat government headed by Modi as chief minister between 2001-14.

He held portfolios, including home, transport, and law and justice in the state.

Shah also made his Lok Sabha debut in 2019 polls, having won with more than five lakh votes from Gandhinagar, a constituency long represented by BJP veteran L K Advani.

Modi's decision to bring Shah in his cabinet signals that he will now play a crucial role in the government, effectively the go-to man for the prime minister, several party leaders believe.

S Jaishankar: Former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, considered close to Modi, was a surprise pick. Jaishankar is not a member of either House of Parliament and he will be fielded as a Rajya Sabha candidate.

In his earlier role, Jaishankar, was the Indian government's pointsman for China and the United States. Son of late K Subrahmanyam, one of India's leading strategic analysts, Jaishankar was a key member of the Indian team which negotiated the landmark Indo-US nuclear deal.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank: After his term as the Uttarakhand chief minister ended in 2011, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank remained in political wilderness of sorts for eight years. During these years, he won every election he contested, but did not get any ministerial berth in his state or at the Centre.

Nishank won the Doiwala assembly seat in 2012. Two years later, he vacated the seat to contest from Haridwar in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, defeating the then chief minister Harish Rawat's wife Renuka by 1.7 lakh votes.

In the 2019 elections, he retained the seat, defeating Ambrish Kumar of the Congress by a bigger margin of 2.59 lakh votes.

Nishank has been elected to the state assembly five times, first in undivided Uttar Pradesh and later Uttarakhand from 1991 to 2014.

He is said to be close to BJP president Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari. He is also known for proximity to yoga guru Ramdev.

Arjun Munda: Arjun Munda is a prominent tribal face not only in his home state of Jharkhand but also in neighbouring Bihar, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

A three-time chief minister, Munda edged out Congress's Kalicharan Munda by a wafer thin margin of just 1445 votes in Khunti (ST) seat besides campaigning for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

He is a passionate golf player and loves playing the flute and spends his spare time in art and painting.

Pralhad Joshi: A die-hard Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh loyalist, long-time BJP worker Pralhad Joshi is a fourth time member of Parliament from the saffron party's bastion of Dharwad.

Joshi, who was also BJP Karnataka president, came to limelight as Rastradwaja Horata Samiti Sanchalak, when the party organised a movement to hoist the tricolour at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi that had created a huge law and order situation, and also 'Save Kashmir Movement' in early 1990s.

Joshi won the Dharwad Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 2,05,072 votes, defeating Congress's Vinay Kulkarni, a former minister, in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Arvind Sawant: From building the party's organisation in northern Maharashtra's Dhule to wresting the high-profile Mumbai South seat, it has been a long journey for Shiv Sena lawmaker Arvind Sawant.

Known as a leader accessible to party workers and people, Sawant made a mark during his first term in the Lok Sabha in 2014 with his speeches which reflected a detailed analysis of the issues concerned and suggestions on policy decisions.

The 68-year-old leader, who retained his Mumbai-South seat this time by defeating Congress's Milind Deora by over 1 lakh votes, has been associated with the Shiv Sena since the party's early years.

MINISTERS OF STATE

G Kishan Reddy: BJP MP from Telangana, G Kishan Reddy is a leader who rose through the ranks. The BJP leader won the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat in Telangana by a comfortable margin.

Reddy, who started his political career in 1977 as an ordinary worker with the Janata Party, had served as president of BJP in undivided Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and also as national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, BJP's youth wing.

He also functioned as the party's floor leader of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Anurag Thakur: Son of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Anurag Thakur had won the Hamirpur constituency for the fourth time by defeating Ram Lal Thakur of the Congress by nearly four lakh votes, a record margin for the constituency.

Born on 24 October, 1974, Anurag Thakur did his graduation from the Doaba College in Punjab's Jalandhar, where his father used to teach before joining politics.

The 44-year-old was also the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India from May 2016-February 2017.

The Supreme Court had ordered his ouster as the BCCI president in January that year for trying to hinder the implementation of the Lodha reforms.

Thakur had received the 'Best Young Parliamentarian Award' in 2011. He had also remained chief whip of the BJP in the Lok Sabha.

Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre: An engineer who is winner of an award in the agriculture sector, Sanjay Dhotre is a four-time BJP MP from Akola in Maharashtra.

Born into a Maratha family, Dhotre graduated as a mechanical engineer from the Government College of Engineering, Amravati.

From early on, he was associated with the BJP.

He was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative assembly in 1999. In 2004, he made his Lok Sabha debut.

Debasree Chaudhuri: One of the two faces from Bengal in Modi's council of ministers, Debasree Chaudhuri is third-time lucky in her electoral battles.

In 2016, she unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls.

This time the party fielded her from Raiganj, one of the seats which the BJP was highly hopeful about.

She defeated Trinamool Congress's Kanaialal Agarwal by 60,574 votes.

Communist Party of India-Marxist's Md Salim finished third, while Congress's Deepa Dasmunsi was pushed to the fourth spot in the fierce poll battle.

Pratap Chandra Sarangi: He lives in a thatched house, rides a bicycle and spends a major portion of his MLA pension to support education of poor children.

For 64-year-old Pratap Sarangi, who once nurtured the desire to be a monk and lives an austere life, his hard work and dedication to people appear to have earned him a berth in the new Narendra Modi Government.

The BJP leader, who has had a long associating with the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh, made his maiden entry to Lok Sabha by winning from Odisha's Balasore constituency defeating sitting Biju Janata Dal MP and industrialist Rabindra Kumar Jena by 12,956 votes in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

A national executive member of BJP, Sarangi was elected to Odisha assembly twice in 2004 and 2009 from Nilagiri constituency in Balasore district. He had also contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Balasore constituency but faced defeat.

However, Sarangi's association with active politics and electoral victories has not affected his lifestyle as he continues to live in a mud and bamboo house and rides a bicycle to most places, even during his earlier poll campaigns. He has dedicated his life to social work and uplift of the poor and lives like an ascetic.

The first-time parliamentarian, who is being fondly called as 'Odisha's Modi', has already created a buzz in social media where photos show him in his modest house and bathing at the village well.

Rameswar Teli: Rameswar Teli, a two-term MP from Dibrugarh in Assam and a tea-tribe leader who is into active politics since his student days, likes to keeps a low profile.

The 49-year-old leader had made his foray into electoral politics in 2001 when he won from Duliajan assembly constituency, which is under Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat, on a BJP ticket and retained it in 2006.

He was, however, defeated by the Congress candidate in the assembly polls in 2011. He then won the Lok Sabha election three years later.

Nityanand Rai: Seen as the BJP's Yadav face in Bihar, where the party has been traditionally identified with the upper castes and the members of his community have been ardent supporters of Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nityanand Rai has undergone a meteoric rise in the last half decade.

Rai was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the 1980s. People in the Sangh Parivar recall the stout resistance he had put up against the efforts of Prasad, who was then the chief minister of Bihar, to stop the rath yatra of L K Advani.

He retained his seat in the recent general elections wherein he defeated former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha by over 2.77 lakh votes.

Som Parkash: A former Indian Administrative Service officer in Punjab and two-time MLA from the Phagwara Assembly constituency, Som Parkash is a first-time MP elected from the Hoshiarpur (SC) constituency.

Parkash was sworn in as a Union minister of state on Thursday.

A prominent Dalit face in Punjab's Doaba region, Som Parkash defeated Congress nominee and legislator Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur by just 48,530 votes.

V Muraleedharan: It was a meteroic rise for Vellamvelly Muraleedharan. Beginning his political innings as an activist of the ABVP in 1975 during the Emergency, Muraleedharan, hails from the port town of Thalassery in the politically volatile Kannur district, which has often seen clashes between CPI-M and BJP workers.

Appointed the state Organising secretary of ABVP in 1983 at the age of 25, he went on to hold various responsibilities in the students union, including All India General Secretary of ABVP from 1994-96.

He had also served as BJP Kerala state president for two terms.

A Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, Muraleedharan is the General Secretary in-charge of Andhra Pradesh.

Suresh Angadi: Suresh Angadi, a four-time member of Lok Sabha from Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency, is also an educationist whose institutions offer courses in commerce, science, computer science, business administration and engineering.

Angadi belongs to the dominant Lingayat community, who form the core electoral base of BJP, particularly in north Karnataka.

He has always maintained his popularity graph high as he never saw defeat ever since he took a plunge into electoral politics in 2004.

Kailash Choudhary: Kailash Choudhary, 40, fought one of the most challenging contests in Rajasthan, in Barmer. He defeated BJP veteran Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh, who contested as a Congress candidate. Kailash Choudhary won by over three lakh votes. Barmer is the largest constituency in Rajasthan.

Despite losing in the assembly election in December, Kailash Choudhary was picked to fight Manvendra Singh, reportedly at the Sangh's insistence.

Rattan Lal Kataria: A two-time MP from Haryana, Rattan Lal Kataria is a Dalit leader. With Haryana assembly elections to be held within months, the appointment of Kataria is likely to have an immediate impact.

Renuka Singh Saruta: A former cabinet minister in the Raman Singh government, she is known to be an aggressive tribal woman politician of Chhattisgarh.

Her latest achievement was to turn the tide in the BJP’s favour in Sarguja during the Lok Sabha election. It was the same region where the BJP had lost 14 seats in the Assembly election in December, 2018.

Singh defeated senior Congress leader Khelsai Singh by over 1.5 lakh votes. She had lost to the Congress veteran in the 2013 assembly election.

With inputs from ANI and Agencies