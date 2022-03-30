BJP MLA: 'No religious discrimination in Karnataka'

'The state government does not believe in disallowing non-Hindus to do business outside Hindu temples.'

IMAGE: A banner near a temple in Karnataka states that non-Hindu vendors and traders should not be allowed entry. Photograph: ANI

Anil Benake, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Belagavi North who was reported to have criticised some Hindu organisations disallowing Muslim traders from doing business outside Hindu temples and fairs, now rubbishes media reports that Muslim vendors have been denied permission to conduct business during temple fairs or outside Hindu temples.

"But if people belonging to a particular community don't want to buy from people belonging to some other community, then there is nothing the state government can do," Benake tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com.

"There is no religious discrimination happening in Karnataka; our government doesn't believe in it," insists the BJP legislator.

Benake also rubbishes reports that quoted Karnataka Parliamentary Affairs and Law Minister J C Madhuswamy informing the Vidhan Soudha (the state assembly) that non-Hindus cannot do businesses near Hindu temples by citing the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 2002.

Blaming Sidaramaiah, the Congress leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Soudha, Benake says, "Sidaramaiah raised this issue (of Muslims not being allowed to sell their wares outside Hindu temples or temple fairs), but nobody from the government supported his contention while categorically saying that the Constitution gives equal rights to every Indian citizen to go about their business anywhere, at any place, at any time, without being discriminated against."

The BJP MLA also rubbishes reports that the state government, on March 23, informed the state assembly that non-Hindus cannot do business around Hindu temples.

"The state government's position on the issue is it does not believe in disallowing non-Hindus to do business outside Hindu temples. It is the Opposition's propaganda," Benake insists.

"Chief Minister (Basavaraj Somappa) Bommai has contested the contention of the Opposition Congress that Muslims traders are being targeted outside Hindu temples. That is not true and if such things are happening, then the state government will take action, after thorough investigation, against whoever creates such trouble in the state," Benake adds.

"No Hindu organisation has denied permission or forced non-Hindus to do business outside temples or fairs," says Benake. "This story is planted by the Opposition for vote bank politics."

The BJP MLA reiterates that no Hindu organsiation has opposed non-Hindus selling their wares outside Hindu temples but if some people don't want to purchase goods from people of one particular community, then there is nothing the state government or anybody else can do.

"It's the people's choice," says Benake, "who they want to buy from."