5-state polls: Who's leading and who's trailing

Last updated on: March 10, 2022 11:08 IST

Counting for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. is underway and here's how our netas faring in the elections.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leading in early trends from Gorakhpur seat.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is leading from Karhal constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing from both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur assembly seats.

Aam Aadmi party's Chief Minister face Bhagwant Mann is leading from Dhuri constituency.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is trailing from Amritsar East seat.

Two-time Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh is trailing in his pocket borough Patiala Urban seat.

Five-term Punjab chief minister and SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal is trailing from his home turf Lambi .

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is trailing behind the Congress candidate in Goa's Sankahlim seat.