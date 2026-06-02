BJP leader seeks ban on Namaz on Mumbai roads, cites traffic disruption

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has formally urged Mumbai Police and civic authorities to prohibit the offering of namaz on public roads, citing significant traffic disruption and inconvenience to commuters, sparking a debate on religious practices in public spaces.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has formally requested Mumbai authorities to prohibit the offering of namaz on public roads, citing traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters.

Somaiya highlighted that such gatherings, particularly outside railway stations and transport junctions, disrupt daily routines and set a problematic precedent.

Trinamool Congress leader Majeed Memon concurred that namaz should not be offered on roads if it inconveniences others, acknowledging the issue.

Memon attributed the practice to a shortage of space in mosques relative to the growing Muslim population and a lack of permission for new mosque construction.

Both leaders suggest the issue is administrative and can be resolved through dialogue, though Somaiya's letter used strong language against certain elements.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday wrote to the Mumbai Police and civic authorities, urging them to take steps to stop the offering of namaz on public roads in the city, claiming it leads to traffic disruption and inconvenience to commuters, especially during peak hours and Fridays.

In his letter, Somaiya said, "Stop offering Namaz on the road," adding that in a city like Mumbai, such gatherings on streets had become a "serious problem."

He claimed that in several instances, people gather outside railway stations and key transport junctions to offer namaz, leading to congestion. "In many places, people go outside the railway station to offer Namaz," he said in the letter, adding that this results in inconvenience to daily commuters.

Concerns Over Public Disruptions

Somaiya further wrote that such activities on working days cause disruption to the routine movement of citizens. "On Friday afternoon, on working days, such types of Namaz were offered outside the station and at important places of transport," he said.

He also warned that allowing such practices could set a precedent for similar gatherings on public roads.

In his letter, Somaiya also used strong language while referring to certain elements, stating, "Some Muslim fanatics, people with Jihadi tendencies, people with bullying tendencies... Namaz is our birthright," adding, "This is how I behave."

Referring to court rulings on the use of public spaces, he said there have been multiple decisions regarding the organisation of religious and cultural activities in public areas such as sports grounds and gardens. Somaiya has urged the Mumbai Police Commissioner, traffic police officials, municipal commissioner and suburban district authorities to immediately stop the offering of namaz on streets.

TMC Leader's Perspective

Meanwhile, reacting to the issue, Trinamool Congress leader Majeed Memon said that Namaz on roads should not be allowed as it causes inconvenience to others, while also stressing that the issue is administrative in nature.

"It is right that Muslims should not offer Namaz on roads and inconvenience others. The Muslims themselves have said this," Memon told ANI, adding that lack of space in mosques is one of the reasons behind such gatherings.

He further said, "This is happening because of less space in mosques as compared to the growing population of Muslims. Permission is not given for establishing new mosques." Memon added that namaz is typically offered inside mosques.

"Namaz is offered five times a day, every day, inside mosques," he said, adding that the matter can be resolved through dialogue. Taking a dig at Somaiya, he said, "I want to ask Kirit Somaiya - Does he want Muslims to offer Namaz or not? People like him should be totally ignored, as this is a matter between the Muslim community and the administration."