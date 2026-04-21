BJP Leader Files Complaint Over Chandrapur Pollution

A BJP leader in Chandrapur has filed a police complaint alleging severe pollution from coal washeries is causing extensive crop damage and health problems for local villagers.

Key Points BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar files police complaint over alleged pollution in Chandrapur.

Complaint alleges coal washeries caused crop damage and health issues since 2024.

Farmers claim cotton and soybean crops severely damaged by pollution.

Government committee assessed compensation of Rs 68.61 lakh for affected farmers.

MPCB official accused of failing to recover compensation from the company.

BJP MLA and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has lodged a police complaint against a company and a Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) official over pollution allegedly causing crop damage at a village in Chandrapur district.

A delegation comprising Mungantiwar and some farmers from Belsani village in Chandrapur tehsil lodged the complaint at Ramnagar police station on Monday, the BJP leader said.

Allegations Of Environmental Pollution

In the complaint, the legislator from Chandrapur alleged that the company has caused extensive environmental pollution by operating coal washeries since 2024.

The pollution, he claimed, has led to severe damage to cotton, soybean, and other crops, the death of livestock, and adverse effects on the health of locals.

Unpaid Compensation And Official Inaction

Although a government-appointed committee conducted an inspection and assessed a total compensation of Rs 68,61,864 payable to the affected farmers, the amount has not yet been recovered from the company, Mungantiwar said.

The MPCB's regional officer failed to discharge his duties and took no action to recover the funds, he alleged, while seeking action against both the company and the official.

Under the Environment Protection Act, companies can face hefty fines and directives for remediation if found guilty of causing environmental damage. The next step in the investigation will likely involve gathering evidence of pollution levels and assessing the extent of the damage to crops and livestock. This region of Maharashtra has faced similar allegations of industrial pollution in the past.