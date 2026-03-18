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Home  » News » Maharashtra Assembly Hears Claims of Political Protection for Teak Smuggling Operations

Maharashtra Assembly Hears Claims of Political Protection for Teak Smuggling Operations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 13:58 IST

The Maharashtra assembly is embroiled in controversy as the opposition claims teak wood smugglers are enjoying political patronage, hindering law enforcement and enabling illegal logging operations in the Chandrapur district.

Photograph: Thalapathy Vijay/Instagram

Photograph: Thalapathy Vijay/Instagram

Key Points

  • Maharashtra's opposition alleges teak wood smugglers in Chandrapur are politically protected.
  • Forest officials in Brahmapuri are reportedly threatened and pressured by local leaders to ignore smuggling.
  • A Congress leader claims a local politician intervened to release vehicles seized for teak smuggling.
  • The opposition demands armed protection for forest officials and investigation of call detail records to expose the smuggling network.
  • The Forest Minister has promised an inquiry and strict action against officials found colluding with smugglers.

The Opposition on Wednesday claimed in the Maharashtra assembly that teak wood smugglers operating in Chandrapur district are enjoying political patronage.

Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged during Question Hour, the first hour of the House proceedings, that forest officials in the Brahmapuri area are being threatened and pressured by local leaders to spare smugglers from action.

 

Wadettiwar said a forest official recently seized two tractors loaded with teak wood, which is widely used in furniture for its durability. However, a local politician barged into the forest office, abused officials and forced them to release both the vehicles and the accused, he claimed.

"This is not petty theft but an organised racket involving armed gangs operating in Naxal-affected regions," Wadettiwar said.

He also called for providing arms to forest officials working in such sensitive areas for their protection and suggested that the call detail records, or CDRs, of the accused be examined to expose a larger smuggling network.

Government Response to Smuggling Allegations

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said an inquiry would be conducted against the officials if they released the accused under pressure, and strict action would be taken.

He added that CCTV footage and CDRs of suspects would be examined to trace the network and assured that any organised gang involved in the racket would be dismantled.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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