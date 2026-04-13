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Chandrapur Farmers Hospitalised After Poisoning Themselves in Land Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 13, 2026 20:14 IST

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In Chandrapur, Maharashtra, five farmers resorted to consuming poison in a desperate plea for fair compensation for their land acquired by a cement company, highlighting ongoing tensions over land rights and corporate acquisitions.

Key Points

  • Five farmers in Chandrapur consumed poison to protest land compensation.
  • The farmers claim the compensation offered by a cement company for their land is insufficient.
  • Authorities are investigating the farmers' allegations and the land acquisition process.
  • The farmers are hospitalised and reported to be in stable condition.

Five tribal farmers consumed poison in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday seeking higher compensation for their land that has been acquired by a cement company, an official said.

The farmers have already received compensation against the land acquired by the company but they have been seeking a higher amount, district collector Vasumana Pant said. They have been hospitalised and their condition is stable, Pant added.

 

The incident took place at the sub division office at Rajura in the afternoon, the official said.

Details of the Protest

"Lachchu Madavi (55), Jayaram Madavi (45), Jangu Pendor (48), Balaji Sidam (52) and Maroti Talande (55) from Kusumbi and Nokari villages in Korpana tehsil have been seeking more compensation for their land that has been acquired by a cement company for limestone mining. They claim their demands have been ignored," a police official said.

Further probe into the incident as well as their allegations against the cement firm is underway, the police official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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