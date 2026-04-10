Mathura Police Uncover Illegal IPL Betting Operation, Arrest BJP Leader

An illegal IPL betting racket has been busted in Mathura, leading to the arrest of a local BJP leader and several others involved in the illicit operation.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IPL/X

Key Points Mathura police busted an illegal IPL betting racket operating from a closed house.

A local BJP leader, Bankebihari, was among those arrested for running the illicit betting operation.

Police seized approximately Rs 1.6 lakh in cash, mobile phones, betting records, and a laptop from the site.

Bets worth lakhs of rupees were being placed on each ball of the IPL matches.

The arrested individuals are being investigated under the Public Gambling Act.

Police have busted an illegal IPL betting racket in Mathura, arresting around half a dozen individuals, including a local BJP leader, police said on Friday.

The police have arrested Bankebihari -- a local BJP leader running this illicit racket from within a shuttered house -- and five other individuals, recovering around Rs 1.6 lakh in cash, 11 mobile phones, three notebooks containing betting records, and a laptop from them.

Details of the Raid

Circle Officer (City) Ashna Chaudhary said that during a joint raid conducted by the Sadar police station team and the SOG, it was discovered that bets worth lakhs of rupees were being placed on every single ball of the IPL matches inside a closed house located in Shivdham Colony.

During the raid, the police found a local BJP leader, Bankebihari, along with Adil, Rizwan, Kishore, Mukesh, and Bobby actively engaged in betting.

Of the arrested individuals, except Bobby, who is from Firozabad, all are residents of Mathura, the officer said.

Police are investigating the extent of the network and have initiated action against all the accused under sections of the Public Gambling Act, she said.