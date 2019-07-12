BJP Karnataka MLAs to spend weekend at resort

July 12, 2019 19:13 IST

IMAGE: BJP MLAs march to Raj Bhavan to meet Karnataka Governor at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, on Wednesday. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka on Friday decided to move its MLAs to a resort near here amid fears of poaching bid by the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) combine after Chief Minister H D Kumarasway announced he would seek a trust vote in the assembly despite the resignation by rebel legislators.

Every one (BJP MLAs) felt that they should be together and come together to the assembly on Monday... I have said okay, state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa told reporters in response to a question.

The MLAs were likely to stay put at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru, party sources said.

Resort politics is nothing new to Karnataka and during an earlier crisis faced by the ruling combine its MLAs were staying at a resort on the city outskirts.

The ruling coalition's total strength is 116 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37 and BSP-1), besides the Speaker.

With the support of the two independents, who Monday resigned from the ministry, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113.

If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 100.

To a question on Kumaraswamy's surprise announcement and how prepared was the BJP to the trust vote, Yeddyurappa said they would decide their strategy on the basis of Kumaraswamy's speech.

"As a chief minister, he has made a statement, how can I say no to it. It is left to him. We will decide on the basis of what the chief minister speaks when seeks the trust vote," the BJP veteran said.

Amid the crisis triggered by the resignation of 16 Congress and JD-S MLAs, Kumaraswamy in the assembly earlier Friday said he would prove the majority of his government on the floor of the House and asked Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to fix the time for it.

On the Supreme Court Friday restraining the Speaker from taking any decision on the resignation and disqualification of 10 MLAs till Tuesday, Yeddyurappa said it has come as a moral booster to the rebels who were 'satisfied' with the order.

He claimed even the whip issued (asking all ruling MLAs to attend the session) will not be applicable for the 10.

The MLAs in Mumbai had contacted our friends, they all are satisfied with the Supreme Court verdict, he said, adding the BJP would wait for the outcome of the next hearing on Tuesday.