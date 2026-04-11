Chennithala Accuses BJP of Trying to Intimidate Kerala Church Leaders

Ramesh Chennithala, a senior Congress leader, strongly condemns the BJP's alleged attempts to intimidate church leaders in Kerala, asserting that such tactics to influence the Christian community will not be tolerated.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala accuses the BJP of attempting to intimidate church leaders in Kerala to garner support.

Chennithala criticises BJP leader P C George's remarks against bishops and defends the church's right to express its views.

The Congress alleges the BJP only shows interest in the Christian community during Christmas, while attacking them and their institutions at other times.

Concerns are raised over the FCRA amendment bill and its potential impact on churches in Kerala.

Chennithala urges the BJP to reject statements made by its leaders if they were made without the party's knowledge.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday alleged that the BJP was trying to intimidate bishops and church leaders to make them support it, and said that such tactics will not work in Kerala.

Chennithala was referring to the critical remarks made by BJP leader P C George and his son Shone George against certain bishops over their reported stance during the April 9 Assembly polls.

He said that church leadership has the right to express its views, and that attempts to intimidate them into changing their stand will not be accepted in Kerala.

"The politics of intimidation will not work in Kerala. No party has adopted that stand in the state," he said.

He claimed that P C George's statements made a day earlier were aimed at intimidating the church leadership.

"Such statements are not acceptable in a democracy. Insulting a church-supported Malayalam daily and attacking bishops is not the correct move. It is unfortunate. Everyone knows the atrocities committed by the BJP against the Christian community in North India," Chennithala contended.

He alleged that the BJP visits churches and Christian homes with cakes during Christmas, but during the rest of the time, it and the Sangh Parivar attack Christians and their institutions.

"So, the BJP is mistaken if it thinks it can control the church and the Christian community through intimidation. This kind of attitude will not be permitted in Kerala. People here will not allow it," he said.

Chennithala further said that church leadership has every right to express its views and guide the laity in the correct direction, and they cannot be intimidated for doing so.

"If such statements were made without the knowledge of the BJP leadership, the party should reject them," he said.

Controversy Over Church Support in Assembly Polls

On Friday, P C George criticised certain Catholic bishops, alleging that they supported the opposition UDF in the polls. He also claimed that a bishop of the Kanjirapally diocese had directed nuns to vote for the front.

Shone, who contested from Pala, echoed similar allegations, stating that despite the BJP supporting church-related concerns, the party had not received reciprocal backing.

George further said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured that the proposed FCRA amendments would not create difficulties and would only require disclosure of foreign funding details.

"Those bishops who speak on politics will be seen as politicians by us. We will deal with them politically. We will not respect them," he had said.

Concerns Regarding FCRA Amendment Bill

On concerns raised by sections of the Christian community over the FCRA amendment bill, he said, "Let them keep their concerns to themselves. The bill will be passed."

Churches in Kerala have expressed opposition to the proposed amendments, which were introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25.

The Centre has maintained that the changes aim to enhance transparency and ensure proper utilisation of foreign funds, while also preventing misuse for activities such as forced religious conversions.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the legislation seeks to strengthen accountability in the use of foreign contributions.