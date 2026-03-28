TMC Leader Banerjee Blasts BJP for Alleged Ram Navami Riot Instigation

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing them of deliberately instigating violence during Ram Navami processions in West Bengal for political gain.

Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Key Points Abhishek Banerjee accuses the BJP of instigating violence during Ram Navami processions in West Bengal, contrasting it with the peaceful observation of other festivals.

Banerjee alleges the BJP brings in 'hoodlums' to Ram Navami processions, accusing them of flaunting swords and drinking in public.

Banerjee claims the BJP is intimidating West Bengal voters in the name of SIR (presumably some voter registration process) and deleting genuine voters' names.

Banerjee asserts that the BJP will face the same rejection in West Bengal as it did in Ayodhya, despite playing faith-based politics.

Banerjee highlights the TMC government's developmental initiatives and criticises the central government for not sanctioning funds for housing schemes in West Bengal.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday described the BJP as a "party of rioters" and accused it of instigating violence during Ram Navami rallies in the state.

Addressing a poll rally in Birbhum district's Labhpur, the senior TMC leader said the people of West Bengal observe all festivals cordially.

"Do you hear about any incident of rioting or clash during Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Jagaddhatri Puja, Eid, Chhat Puja, Christmas or when processions are taken out by the Jain community?

"Then why is a pious occasion like Ram Navami being used by them (BJP) to instigate violence and mayhem?" the TMC national general secretary said.

Tension gripped parts of Murshidabad district in poll-bound West Bengal on Friday after clashes broke out during Ram Navami processions, with incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism and arson reported from multiple locations.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Raghunathganj and Jangipur areas. Thirty people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, a senior police officer said.

Accusations Against BJP

Without referring to the incident, the Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour alleged that "BJP means rioters", claiming that the "saffron party and its associate organisations bring in hoodlums to Ram Navami processions who flaunt swords and drink in public".

"Why are there reports of violence only during Ram Navami processions in which the BJP and its sister organisations are associated? West Bengal has a tradition of amity and cordiality in its festivals," he said.

Banerjee pointed out that the people of Ayodhya had rejected the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls despite playing faith-based politics and asserted that the saffron party will meet the same fate in West Bengal and other poll-bound states.

Banerjee accused the BJP of putting the people of the state in agony by "forcing them to stand in SIR queues" and "deleting the names of lakhs of genuine voters".

"Why are the BJP leaders issuing threats and intimidating the people of West Bengal in the name of SIR?" he said.

He said this election is not just about returning Mamata Banerjee to power for the fourth time, but reducing the BJP's tally to under 50 seats.

"Remember wherever they win, the poor suffer the most. They practise politics of religion; we believe in politics of work, food, clothing, and development. Therefore, vote for our candidates everywhere by huge margins," he said.

Development and Promises

He claimed that the NDA, which is in power in Assam, Bihar, and Tripura, did not initiate developmental initiatives for women, youth, the elderly and other sections of society as the TMC government did in West Bengal.

Alleging that the Centre did not sanction even a penny for housing schemes for the poor in West Bengal, the TMC leader said, "Though they did not sanction even 10 paisa, we will ensure roofs over the heads of every person in the state in another six months."

He also said the health outreach programme -- 'Duare Swasthaya' -- will also become a reality if the TMC returns to power after the polls.

In a tongue-in-cheek remark, he said, "Their (BJP) candidates are going door-to-door and shaving people's beards and frying vegetarian delicacies. Since they won't be seen after elections, get all your household chores done by them now, even haircuts."