BJP has booked all choppers, may call LS polls in Dec, says Mamata

BJP has booked all choppers, may call LS polls in Dec, says Mamata

Source: PTI
August 28, 2023 15:02 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party might conduct the Lok Sabha polls in December itself, claiming that all choppers have been booked by the saffron party for campaigning.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

Banerjee, who was speaking at a TMC youth wing rally, cautioned that a third term for the BJP would ensure the nation faces an ”autocratic” rule.

The chief minister also blamed some people engaged in ”unlawful activities” for the illegal firecracker factory blasts that have occurred in the state. She alleged that this was being done ”with support from a few police personnel”.

 

"If the BJP returns to power for the third consecutive term, the nation would face an autocratic rule. I am apprehensive that they (BJP) could hold the Lok Sabha elections in December 2023 itself...

”The saffron party has already turned our country into a nation in the throes of animosity among communities. If they return to power, it will make our country a nation of hatred," she said.

The BJP has ”already booked all choppers” to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls, so that no other political party can use those for canvassing, Banerjee claimed.

The feisty TMC boss said she had defeated the three-decade-long CPI-M rule in Bengal, and will now defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Hitting out at ABVP and BJP activists who raised 'goli maaro' slogans at Jadavpur University, Banerjee said she had instructed the police to arrest those involved in hate slogans at the varsity.

"Those raising such slogans should not forget this is Bengal; this is not Uttar Pradesh," she said. 

Source: PTI
 
