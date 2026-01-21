HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » BJP flexes muscles in Shinde's home turf, seeks bigger role

BJP flexes muscles in Shinde's home turf, seeks bigger role

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 21, 2026 18:55 IST

x

A battle of nerves is unfolding between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena on Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's home turf, Thane, with a BJP leader pitching for a substantial share in power on the back of the party's 100 per cent strike rate in the civic polls.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with State Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, won 75 wards in the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Alliance partner BJP secured 28 seats, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 66 required to control the 131-member civic body.

Amid speculation that Shiv Sena is eyeing the Mumbai mayor's post despite finishing distant second behind its ally, the BJP has put up posters in Thane hailing the party's performance in the local civic body elections.

Key Points

  • Despite Shiv Sena winning 75 wards, the BJP cites its 100% strike rate in 28 contested seats to demand a substantial share of power in Thane civic body.
  • BJP signals it wants key posts, including the mayor's chair, intensifying tensions within the alliance.

BJP's Thane in-charge and MLC Niranjan Davkhare said the banners are a tribute to the 'tireless efforts' of the party workers in clinching the poll victory.

Davkhare said, excluding one seat lost due to a technicality, the BJP maintained a 100 per cent strike rate in the 28 seats it contested in Thane.

He said the resounding success of the BJP in recent elections to 29 municipal corporations necessitates a firm role for the BJP in Thane.

"If we are to fulfil the promises made in our manifesto, it is essential to hold key positions in the municipal corporation. Whether it is the Mayor's post, the Leader of the House, the Standing Committee, or other important committees, without a meaningful role in these positions, the development roadmap we have planned for Thane may face obstacles," Davkhare told reporters on Tuesday.

He evaded a direct reply to speculation that the BJP is demanding the mayor's post for at least two years in Thane.

"Whatever decision is taken by senior leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Ravindra Chavan (Maharashtra BJP president), will be acceptable to us and to all party workers," Davkhare added.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

BJP-led Mahayuti clinches 25 of 29 Maha civic bodies
BJP-led Mahayuti clinches 25 of 29 Maha civic bodies
Raj Thackeray's MNS offers support to Sena-BJP in KDMC
Raj Thackeray's MNS offers support to Sena-BJP in KDMC
BJP-Sena capture BMC, break Thackeray hold after 25 yrs
BJP-Sena capture BMC, break Thackeray hold after 25 yrs
BJP-Sena alliance breaches Thackerays' Mumbai citadel
BJP-Sena alliance breaches Thackerays' Mumbai citadel
Maha polls: When Shiv Sena trumped BJP by just one seat
Maha polls: When Shiv Sena trumped BJP by just one seat

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

'Air power did the trick', IAF chief on attacking multiple bases in Pakistan4:00

'Air power did the trick', IAF chief on attacking...

VIDEO: Trump arrives in Davos, Switzerland0:32

VIDEO: Trump arrives in Davos, Switzerland

Video: IAF training aircraft crashes into pond in Prayagraj0:39

Video: IAF training aircraft crashes into pond in Prayagraj

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO