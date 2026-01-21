Raj Thackeray's MNS offers support to Sena-BJP in KDMC

A new political equation has taken shape in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane with the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena offering support to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which fought the local election with the Bharatiya Janata Party as Mahayuti combine.

IMAGE: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde. Photograph: ANI on X

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Wednesday made the claim about the MNS offering support to his party. However, local MNS leaders could not be contacted despite attempts.

The MNS' decision could be viewed as a setback to cousin Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray as the two parties fought the January 15 elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) together.

In the 122-member Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the Shiv Sena has emerged as the single largest party by winning 53 seats, while ally BJP stands second with 50 seats. With the support of the MNS, which has bagged five seats, the total strength of the alliance is now 108.

Shiv Sena-UBT, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar have won eleven, two and one seats respectively.

Talking to reporters outside the Divisional Commissioner's office, Sena's Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde said 53 corporators of his party have submitted a letter about the formation of a group in the civic body.

Replying to a question, he said, "Five corporators of the MNS, who have formed their group, have declared their support to the Shiv Sena. But this is only between Shiv Sena and MNS, and not with any other party."

Sena-UBT corporators may also support Mahayuti: Shrikant Shinde

When asked why the Shiv Sena needs support of some other party when it contested the election together with the BJP, he said the mayor will belong to the Mahayuti combine only.

"Whichever party supports the Shiv Sena is welcome," he said, adding that the MNS has supported the party for stability and development.

"The party (MNS) might be of the view that in development, all of us should be together. Hence, they have supported the Mahayuti. (Local MNS leader and former MLA) Raju Patil is my friend," Shinde added.

The Sena-UBT corporators may also support the Mahayuti. Whoever extends support for development, they will be taken along. For good work that we do, anyone can support, according to him.

"If all come together to form power, there will be no no hurdle in the development. There will be stability. Everything will function smoothly," the Kalyan Lok Sabha MP said.

He said there has not been any discussion about the posts of mayor, deputy mayor or chairmen of any civic committee so far.

"The authority of taking these decisions lies with Eknath Shinde and BJP's state president Ravindra Chavan. Both of them may meet today to discuss the issue. All the modalities regarding these posts will be decided during that meeting," he said.

In KDMC, the Shiv Sena, BJP and MNS will elect the mayor as a Mahayuti candidate, while in neighbouring Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), the Shiv Sena, BJP, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Secular Alliance of India (SAI) and independents will elect the mayor, he said.

When asked if Shiv Sena will get the mayor's post in Mumbai, he said anybody will be happy if that happens.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has come to power in 25 of the 29 municipal corporations.