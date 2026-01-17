HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Maha civic polls: When Shiv Sena trumped BJP by just one seat

Maha civic polls: When Shiv Sena trumped BJP by just one seat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
January 17, 2026 12:05 IST

The elections to the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) saw a neck-and-neck contest between the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party, with the former edging out its Mahayuti ally by one seat.

IMAGE: Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde being garlanded after Shivena-BJP win the municipal corporation elections, in Thane, January 16, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the final tally on Friday, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 52 seats in the 122-member civic body, followed closely by the BJP with 51 seats.

The Shiv Sena-UBT came a distant third with 11 seats, while the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) managed five, Congress bagged two seats, and the NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar secured one, as per data shared by the KDMC's election department.

 

With no single party managing to cross the clear majority mark on its own, the results indicate the likelihood of intense negotiations and strategic discussions in the coming days.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has come to power in 25 of the 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, where elections were held on January 15.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
