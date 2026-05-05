Tripura BJP Councillor Dies By Suicide After Alleged Threats

A BJP councillor in Tripura tragically died by suicide after allegedly facing threats and humiliation in the wake of the party's victory in the Dharmanagar bypoll, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points BJP councillor Rahul Kishore Roy died by suicide in Dharmanagar, Tripura.

Roy's suicide followed alleged threats and humiliation after the BJP's bypoll victory.

The councillor's wife filed a complaint naming seven individuals responsible for his death.

Tripura's Chief Minister has ordered an impartial inquiry into the allegations.

Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.

A BJP councillor of Dharmanagar Municipal Council (DMC) in North Tripura died by suicide on Tuesday after he was allegedly threatened and humiliated by a group of youth following the saffron party's victory in the Dharmanagar bypoll, police said.

Rahul Kishore Roy, who was also the BJP's Yuva Morcha mandal president, took the extreme step a day after BJP candidate Jahar Chakraborti won the bypoll for the Dharmagar Assembly constituency by a massive margin.

Chief Minister Orders Inquiry Into Councillor's Death

Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed shock over the youth leader's death and assured an impartial inquiry into the allegations brought by the deceased's wife, Ananya Bhattacharjee.

"I am shocked by the untimely death of Rahul Kishore Roy. May his soul rest in peace, and also offer my sympathy to the bereaved family. I also assured that an impartial inquiry will be conducted following the complaint of the deceased's wife", the CM wrote on Facebook.

Wife Alleges Attack and Threats Before Suicide

Roy's wife has lodged a complaint with the local police station, holding seven persons responsible for her husband's death.

"Soon after the announcement of the results of the bypoll to the Dharmagnar Assembly bypoll, six to seven youths attacked our residence at Chandrapur at 3 pm and started hurling abuses at my husband. They also assaulted me to hand over my husband to them," she stated in the complaint.

Ananya said, "The same gang returned late at night again, attacked our house and hurled two or three bombs. They also threatened to eliminate my husband whenever he is found at Dharmanagar."

Police Investigation Underway

Deeply upset by the attacks and threats, my husband committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling early Tuesday morning. I urge the Officer in Charge (OC), Dharmanagar police station, to investigate against these people for justice, she said.

"Based on a specific complaint, we have registered a case, and an investigation is underway. No one has been arrested yet," SP, North Tripura, Avinash Kumar Rai said.