BJP claims it has numbers to pass Delhi services ordinance in Parliament

BJP claims it has numbers to pass Delhi services ordinance in Parliament

Source: PTI
June 12, 2023 23:13 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party sources asserted on Monday that the ruling party has enough support in Parliament to ensure the passage of a bill on the ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the party's 'maha rally' against the central government's ordinance, at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi, June 11, 2023. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Their claim came a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a rally in Ramlila Maidan in the national capital to galvanise support against the ordinance, which seeks to negate a Supreme Court ruling in his government's favour, and amid efforts by the Aam Aadmi Party to get support from other non-BJP parties against the ordinance in Parliament.

 

"We are confident that we have the numbers to pass the ordinance," a senior BJP leader said.

The BJP has a strong majority in Lok Sabha. Though it lacks a majority in Rajya Sabha, it has often succeeded in getting enough support from regional parties in the Upper House to pass its legislative agenda so far.

At a press conference earlier, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal made light of Kejriwal's efforts, saying he is trying to emerge as the leader of the opposition even though there is no scope for it.

He said the AAP leader's rally and meetings with leaders of opposition parties in different cities suggest that he is trying to emerge as their leader.

The Centre will have to seek Parliament's support to the ordinance during its upcoming monsoon session expected to begin in July.

Kejriwal had on Sunday hit out at the Centre over its ordinance on the control of services in the national capital, saying Delhi is the first to be "attacked" and similar ordinances will be brought for other states also if not opposed now.

Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party's "Maha Rally" at Ramlila Maidan, Kejriwal, who is also the party's national convener, claimed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, was an insult to the people of Delhi. 

Source: PTI
 
