Kerala BJP Confident Of Future Power After Assembly Poll Wins

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar is confident the party will eventually seize power in the state, mirroring their growth strategy from initial Assembly wins to governing in West Bengal.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala BJP aims to capture power in the state after winning three seats in the Assembly polls.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar draws parallels with BJP's growth in West Bengal, expressing confidence in future success.

The BJP MLAs intend to address people's problems and needs in the Assembly.

The BJP questions the new government's stance on Sabarimala-related cases and gold loss investigations.

The BJP emphasises a focus on development over corruption in Kerala politics.

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that winning three seats in the Assembly polls was only a beginning before it captures power in the state as the party started with only five MLAs in West Bengal and now it will be forming a government there.

BJP Celebrates Assembly Wins

Chandrasekhar made the remark at a reception held for him, V Muraleedharan and B B Gopakumar following their wins from the Nemom, Kazhakoottam and Chathannoor constituencies in the state.

"We were hoping to get 140 MLAs. We did not get it this time. But after the next 2-3 elections, like in West Bengal, where we started with five MLAs and now have 207, we will have more legislators here," he contended.

Focus on Development and Accountability

He also said that the three BJP MLAs were enough to make the over 100 legislators of the UDF work properly "as they are the MLAs of Narendra Modi and NDA".

"Our politics is that of development and not corruption. This is an opportunity for us to bring a change in the state," Chandrasekhar, a former Union Minister of State, said.

Addressing Key Issues in the Assembly

His party colleague Muraleedharan, also a former Union Minister of State, said that the three BJP MLAs will raise the people's problems and needs in the Assembly.

He questioned whether the new government will withdraw the cases against those who had objected to the entry of women into Sabarimala.

Muraleedharan also said that the people are waiting to see what action the new government will take against those involved in the Sabarimala gold loss cases.

The UDF won 102 seats, while the CPI(M)-headed LDF netted 35 seats, in the April 9 Assembly polls.