Kerala BJP Eyes Power After Assembly Wins

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar is confident the party will eventually seize power in the state, mirroring their successful expansion strategy used in West Bengal.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala BJP aims to replicate its West Bengal growth strategy to capture power in the state.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar believes the recent assembly wins are just the beginning for the BJP in Kerala.

The BJP plans to focus on development politics to bring change to Kerala.

BJP MLAs will raise people's issues in the Assembly, holding the UDF accountable.

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that winning three seats in the Assembly polls was only a beginning before it captures power in the state as the party started with only five MLAs in West Bengal and now it will be forming a government there.

BJP's Vision for Kerala's Political Future

Chandrasekhar made the remark at a reception held for him, V Muraleedharan and B B Gopakumar following their wins from the Nemom, Kazhakoottam and Chathannoor constituencies in the state.

"We were hoping to get 140 MLAs. We did not get it this time. But after the next 2-3 elections, like in West Bengal, where we started with five MLAs and now have 195, we will have more legislators here," he contended.

Focus on Development and Accountability

He also said that the three BJP MLAs were enough to make the over 100 legislators of the UDF work properly "as they are the MLAs of Narendra Modi and NDA".

"Our politics is that of development and not corruption. This is an opportunity for us to bring a change in the state," Chandrasekhar, a former Union Minister of State, said.

Addressing Key Issues in the Assembly

His party colleague Muraleedharan, also a former Union Minister of State, said that the three BJP MLAs will raise the people's problems and needs in the Assembly.

He questioned whether the new government will withdraw the cases against those who had objected to the entry of women into Sabarimala.

Muraleedharan also said that the people are waiting to see what action the new government will take against those involved in the Sabarimala gold loss cases.

The UDF won 102 seats, while the CPI(M)-headed LDF netted 35 seats, in the April 9 Assembly polls.