Rediff.com  » News » Will take sides, won't let 'Miya' take over Assam: Himanta

Will take sides, won't let 'Miya' take over Assam: Himanta

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 27, 2024 14:22 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that he would take sides, and won't let 'Miya' Muslims "take over" the state.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks in the assembly. Photograph: @himantabiswa/X

Sarma was speaking in the assembly on adjournment motions brought by the opposition parties to discuss the law and order situation in the state in the backdrop of the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon.

Replying to the motion, he said the crime rate has not increased if the population growth is taken into account.

When the opposition charged him of being partisan, Sarma retorted, "I will take sides. What can you do about it?"

 

"Why will people from Lower Assam go to Upper Assam? So that Miya Muslims can take over Assam? We won't let it happen," he asserted.

Amid the heated debate, members of both treasury and opposition benches stormed into the Well of the House, prompting Speaker Biswajit Daimary to adjourn the proceedings for 10 minutes.

MLAs of the Congress, the All India United Democratic Front, and the Communist Party of India-Marxist and lone Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi had moved four adjournment motions for discussion on the situation arising out of increasing crimes in the state, including crimes against women.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
