Mamata Banerjee's Court Visit A 'Political Gimmick', Says BJP Leader

A BJP leader has criticised Mamata Banerjee's Calcutta High Court appearance as a 'political gimmick' aimed at regaining public attention following electoral defeats and allegations of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Key Points BJP leader Tapas Roy criticised Mamata Banerjee's court appearance as a 'political gimmick' to stay relevant after electoral setbacks.

Roy accused Banerjee and TMC of losing credibility due to 'arrogance, corruption and nepotism'.

Banerjee appeared in Calcutta High Court regarding alleged post-poll violence and attacks on TMC offices.

Banerjee asserted that West Bengal is not a 'bulldozer state' amid demolition drives and sought judicial intervention.

Senior BJP leader and West Bengal Assembly Protem Speaker Tapas Roy on Thursday dismissed TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's appearance before the Calcutta High Court as a "political gimmick" and accused her of attempting to remain in the public spotlight after the party's electoral defeat.

BJP Criticises Banerjee's Credibility

Reacting to Banerjee's court appearance in connection with alleged post-poll violence and attacks on TMC offices, Roy said both the former chief minister and her party had lost credibility among people.

"Neither TMC nor Banerjee has any credibility. People have rejected both for their arrogance, corruption and nepotism. Now, to stay in the news, Banerjee has reached the court so she can enact a drama. But it won't yield any results. She wants to be in the news and is doing all the theatrics," Roy told reporters at the state assembly.

Adhikari Focuses on Governance

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, when asked about Banerjee's move, chose not to dwell on the issue and said his government was focused on governance.

"I have a lot of work at hand. I do not have time to waste on unnecessary matters. Time is extremely important, and I am not concerned about such issues," he said.

Banerjee's Court Appearance

Earlier in the day, Banerjee made her appearance before the Calcutta High Court and told the bench that police remained passive during incidents of post-poll violence.

The TMC supremo asserted that West Bengal was not a "bulldozer state" amid ongoing demolition drives against illegal structures and sought urgent judicial intervention to protect people from alleged attacks following the announcement of the assembly election results.

Banerjee moved the court over alleged violence against TMC workers and attacks on party offices in different parts of the state after the poll results were declared.