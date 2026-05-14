HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Mamata Banerjee's Court Visit A 'Political Gimmick', Says BJP Leader

Mamata Banerjee's Court Visit A 'Political Gimmick', Says BJP Leader

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 14, 2026 19:10 IST

A BJP leader has criticised Mamata Banerjee's Calcutta High Court appearance as a 'political gimmick' aimed at regaining public attention following electoral defeats and allegations of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Key Points

  • BJP leader Tapas Roy criticised Mamata Banerjee's court appearance as a 'political gimmick' to stay relevant after electoral setbacks.
  • Roy accused Banerjee and TMC of losing credibility due to 'arrogance, corruption and nepotism'.
  • Banerjee appeared in Calcutta High Court regarding alleged post-poll violence and attacks on TMC offices.
  • Banerjee asserted that West Bengal is not a 'bulldozer state' amid demolition drives and sought judicial intervention.

Senior BJP leader and West Bengal Assembly Protem Speaker Tapas Roy on Thursday dismissed TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's appearance before the Calcutta High Court as a "political gimmick" and accused her of attempting to remain in the public spotlight after the party's electoral defeat.

BJP Criticises Banerjee's Credibility

Reacting to Banerjee's court appearance in connection with alleged post-poll violence and attacks on TMC offices, Roy said both the former chief minister and her party had lost credibility among people.

 

"Neither TMC nor Banerjee has any credibility. People have rejected both for their arrogance, corruption and nepotism. Now, to stay in the news, Banerjee has reached the court so she can enact a drama. But it won't yield any results. She wants to be in the news and is doing all the theatrics," Roy told reporters at the state assembly.

Adhikari Focuses on Governance

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, when asked about Banerjee's move, chose not to dwell on the issue and said his government was focused on governance.

"I have a lot of work at hand. I do not have time to waste on unnecessary matters. Time is extremely important, and I am not concerned about such issues," he said.

Banerjee's Court Appearance

Earlier in the day, Banerjee made her appearance before the Calcutta High Court and told the bench that police remained passive during incidents of post-poll violence.

The TMC supremo asserted that West Bengal was not a "bulldozer state" amid ongoing demolition drives against illegal structures and sought urgent judicial intervention to protect people from alleged attacks following the announcement of the assembly election results.

Banerjee moved the court over alleged violence against TMC workers and attacks on party offices in different parts of the state after the poll results were declared.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Why BJP Says Mamata Banerjee Is Making Herself A 'Laughing Stock'
Why BJP Says Mamata Banerjee Is Making Herself A 'Laughing Stock'
West Bengal riots: Mamata announces judicial probe, attacks BJP
West Bengal riots: Mamata announces judicial probe, attacks BJP
Why Mamata Banerjee Appeared In Calcutta High Court
Why Mamata Banerjee Appeared In Calcutta High Court
Mamata Banerjee LLB appears before Calcutta HC in post-poll violence case
Mamata Banerjee LLB appears before Calcutta HC in post-poll violence case
BJP Alleges Mamata Banerjee a 'Threat' to Bengal, Dismisses Danger Claims
BJP Alleges Mamata Banerjee a 'Threat' to Bengal, Dismisses Danger Claims

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

No Luxury Convoy! Gujarat Guv Reaches Gurukul on Bicycle in Kurukshetra1:41

No Luxury Convoy! Gujarat Guv Reaches Gurukul on Bicycle...

Watch: PM Modi meets with BRICS Foreign Ministers2:44

Watch: PM Modi meets with BRICS Foreign Ministers

Alia Sets Cannes Ablaze With Her Stunning Presence0:23

Alia Sets Cannes Ablaze With Her Stunning Presence

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO