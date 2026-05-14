Why Mamata Banerjee Appeared In Calcutta High Court

Mamata Banerjee personally argued a case in the Calcutta High Court regarding alleged post-poll violence and attacks on Trinamool Congress workers in West Bengal, highlighting her commitment to justice and constitutional values.

Key Points Mamata Banerjee appeared in Calcutta High Court to argue a case concerning alleged post-poll violence.

The case involves a petition alleging attacks on TMC party offices and violence against its workers after the 2026 assembly poll results.

The petition claims TMC leaders and workers were forced to flee their homes and were attacked due to their association with the party.

The TMC asserts Banerjee is fighting for truth, justice, and constitutional values in West Bengal.

Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday appeared before the Calcutta High Court to argue a case in connection with alleged post-poll violence and attacks on party offices.

Banerjee reached the high court in a lawyer's gown, accompanied by senior Trinamool Congress leaders Chandrima Bhattacharya and Kalyan Banerjee.

Details of the Post-Poll Violence Case

The matter pertains to a public interest litigation filed by advocate Shirshanya Bandyopadhyay on behalf of the TMC, alleging attacks on party offices and violence against its workers, following the announcement of the 2026 assembly poll results.

According to the petitioner, several TMC leaders and workers were allegedly forced to flee their homes after the polls, while many of them were attacked "because of their association with the Trinamool Congress".

High Court Hearing

The petition was filed in the Calcutta High Court on May 12. The matter came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Parthasarathi Sen.

TMC's Statement on the Matter

In a post on X, the TMC said: "Our Hon'ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial personally reached the Calcutta High Court today to argue in a matter concerning the widespread post-poll violence unleashed across Bengal by @BJP4Bengal."

The former ruling party in West Bengal asserted that once again, Banerjee has shown what "truly sets her apart".

"She NEVER abandons the people of Bengal in their hour of need. She NEVER stops fighting for truth, justice, and constitutional values. And time and again, she rises above the politics of hatred with unmatched COMPASSION, COURAGE and CONVICTION.

"Whether confronting the injustice of SIR or standing firm against the unruly conduct of @BJP4India, she continues to prove that there is truly NO LEADER LIKE HER in the country today," the TMC said.