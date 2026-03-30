BJP Alleges Mamata Banerjee a 'Threat' to Bengal, Dismisses Danger Claims

As West Bengal gears up for elections, the BJP accuses Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of exploiting 'victim card' politics to sway voters, sparking a heated debate over election tactics and the role of the Election Commission.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points The BJP accuses Mamata Banerjee of using 'victim card' tactics to gain sympathy in the West Bengal elections.

BJP leaders claim Banerjee's claims of threats to her life are a political strategy to mislead voters.

TMC alleges the Election Commission is acting as a 'puppet' of the BJP in West Bengal.

Opposition parties rally behind Banerjee, questioning the large-scale transfer of officials by the Election Commission.

Amit Shah accuses Banerjee of playing 'victim card' politics by talking about her injury and abusing the Election Commission.

The BJP on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was a "threat" to West Bengal and democracy, dismissing TMC's claim that her life is in danger as an attempt to "mislead" voters during the assembly election.

The party's reaction came a day after Banerjee lashed out at the BJP for suggesting that she "roams around with a bandage" during the polls to gain sympathy from voters by playing the victim card.

"I have repeatedly returned from the brink of death. Go and check the doctor's report. Did you deliberately injure my leg during the 2021 elections? ... Are you planning to kill me?" the TMC chief said.

On Monday, TMC MP Kirti Azad alleged that the BJP "will go to any extent to harm Banerjee. They have a lot of experience in this regard."

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said the chief minister raises such claims during elections to create confusion among voters, alleging that it was part of a "well-planned political strategy".

"Whenever elections approach in Bengal, Mamata ji comes up with such arguments to mislead people. Just two months ago, when the ED conducted raids, she snatched files and threatened officers; at that time, there was no threat to her life.

"Repeatedly, her party workers attack BJP workers and attempt to harm them, but she does not see any threat then. As elections approach, she suddenly starts claiming danger to her life. This is a well-planned strategy to create confusion. This time, the people of Bengal will not be misled. They will vote for the BJP for development and security," she said.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma alleged that Banerjee's leadership posed a threat to democracy and "nationalist forces" in West Bengal, and accused her government of corruption, appeasement and poor governance.

"Mamata ji is a threat to Bengal, to democracy and to nationalist forces in the country. Under her leadership, only appeasement politics thrives.

"She has become a curse for Bengal. If she returns to power, corruption, inflation and unemployment will rise, and agricultural output will decline, leading to hardship for people. Her political career is now in its final phase," Sharma told reporters inside the Parliament House complex.

TMC Responds, Accuses BJP of Manipulating Election Commission

The TMC hit back, alleging the BJP has turned the Election Commission into its puppet, while several opposition parties also rallied behind Banerjee and her party.

"The way the Election Commission is functioning in Bengal makes it clear that it is acting like a branch office of the BJP and working on its behalf," TMC MP Sagarika Ghose alleged.

She claimed that the transfer of officials and administrative interventions were aimed at undermining the state government, but asserted that such measures would not affect the electoral outcome.

"The intention is to dismantle Bengal's governance and enable the BJP's interference in the state. This will not succeed. Bring in SIR, carry out deletions, send agencies after us, transfer officers, or put pressure on the administration; none of this will work," Ghose said.

The Election Commission has transferred officers-in-charge and inspectors-in-charge of 173 police stations across West Bengal, including 31 under Kolkata Police, as part of measures to ensure free and fair Assembly polls.

Expressing confidence in her party's prospects, Ghose said the TMC will sweep the polls and Banerjee will become chief minister for a fourth term.

"The BJP has no right to complain. It has turned the Election Commission into a puppet and is using it to undermine democracy and the Constitution.

"We have moved an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner with 193 MPs. The BJP is trying to destroy democracy through the Election Commission, but the people of Bengal are aware and will give a fitting reply," she said.

Opposition Support for Banerjee

Backing Banerjee, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav questioned the large-scale transfer of officials in West Bengal, saying such sweeping changes by the Election Commission are unprecedented and raise concerns.

"Mamata ji is absolutely right. The way the Election Commission has removed station officers, has this ever happened anywhere else in the country? Prima facie, it does not appear appropriate to replace all in-charge officials and polling officers. This is not really the Election Commission's role, yet it is being done," he said.

He asserted that despite these developments, Banerjee would return to power with a huge majority.

"Despite all this, Mamata Banerjee cannot be defeated. She will return with a two-thirds majority; you can note that," he told reporters.

On Sunday, Banerjee, while canvassing for Sandhya Rani Tudu, her party's candidate in Purulia district's Manbazar, said, "They are saying that I roam around with a bandage during the polls. I have repeatedly returned from the brink of death. Go and check the doctor's report."

"Did you deliberately injure my leg during the 2021 elections? I campaigned in a wheelchair. Are you planning to kill me?" she said, sharpening her attack against the BJP.

While releasing the political "chargesheet" against the TMC government on Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah had accused the her of having "always played the politics of the victim card".

"Sometimes she talks about her injury; sometimes she abuses the Election Commission. But the people of West Bengal now understand her victim card politics very well," he had said.