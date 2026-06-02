Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Condemns Alleged Illegal Fee Collection In Government School

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran is demanding action after a video surfaced allegedly showing a government school in Tiruppur collecting illegal admission fees from students.

Key Points Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran alleges a government school in Tiruppur illegally collected admission fees.

A video showing staff allegedly collecting Rs 250 per student has gone viral, prompting an inquiry.

Nagenthran demands strict action against those involved in demanding bribes for government school admissions.

The BJP leader urges the state government to fill vacant headmaster and district education officer positions.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday claimed that a government school illegally collected fee from students for admission and sought stringent action on the school authorities.

As a video of staff collecting Rs 250 from each student went viral, the Chief Education Officer of Tiruppur visited the Nanjappa Government Boys Higher Secondary School and held an inquiry over allegations of bribery and collection of illegal fee.

BJP Leader's Reaction to School Fee Allegations

"Is there cash for admissions in Tamil Nadu government schools? Strict action should be taken against those demanding bribe for admissions in the government school," Nagenthran said, posting the video on 'X'.

He claimed a teacher demanded Rs 250 from each aspirant to provide application forms for admission to class 11 at the Tiruppur Nanjappa Government Boys' Higher Secondary School.

Call for Government Action

"I strongly condemn such irregularities in government schools, which are the temples of learning. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who is claiming to provide an alternate government, should explain the steps to address the issue," the BJP leader said.

Further, strict departmental action should be taken against the school staff involved in the "bribery" incident, he said.

Demand to Fill Vacant Posts

Nagenthran urged the state government to immediately fill 1,800 vacant posts of headmasters and 20 district education officers in state-run schools.