Another girl student dies by suicide in TN

A class 12 girl student of a government aided school near Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu was found dead on Monday on the premises of the institution-run hostel, the police said.

IMAGE: Parents and relatives of the student hold a protest demonstration. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

It has been reported to them that she died by suicide (hanging) and an FIR has been registered, deputy inspector general of police, M Sathiya Priya, told reporters. The investigation in the matter is transferred to the crime branch-CID (CB-CID), she said. The CB-CID would begin investigation soon and the post-mortem is likely to be conducted on Monday.

A preliminary inquiry has been conducted by the local police and the information related to it cannot be disclosed, she said in answer to a question.

Asked if the school hostel had the requisite approvals, she said that the competent authorities are looking into the matter.

Superintendent of police P Cephas Kalyan said a complaint has been received stating that there are suspicions over the girl's death, and the FIR has been registered fully in accordance with the complaint.

As per a recent direction of the Madras high court in a similar case, the autopsy by a team of doctors would be videographed and the matter would be dealt with by the CB-CID, he said.

On July 13, a 17-year old girl student died in Kallakurichi district and the child's relatives and local people held protests demanding justice for her death, and later the region witnessed large-scale violence over the issue. The matter also went to court.