J-K Education Board to Act Against Schools Hiking Fees Arbitrarily

The Jammu and Kashmir government is cracking down on private schools that are arbitrarily increasing fees, directing the JKBOSE to take firm action and protect students and parents from unjustified financial burdens.

Key Points The Jammu and Kashmir government has instructed the JKBOSE to take decisive action against private schools that are arbitrarily increasing fees.

Education Minister Sakeena Itoo has ordered constant monitoring and regular inspections of private schools, including those affiliated with CBSE, to ensure compliance.

Committees comprising education department and JKBOSE officials will be formed to conduct regular inspections and monitoring of private schools across Jammu and Kashmir.

The government emphasizes that schools must operate with responsibility and transparency, and any exploitation of students or parents through unauthorized fee structures will not be tolerated.

The government is strengthening coordination between district education authorities and regulatory bodies to ensure compliance with government guidelines and improve service delivery within the education system.

The government on Monday directed the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) to take firm action against private schools indulging in arbitrary fee hikes and found violating prescribed norms.

Education Minister Sakeena Itoo passed the directions while chairing a comprehensive review meeting at the Civil Secretariat here to assess the performance, administrative functioning and ongoing academic reforms of JKBOSE, an official spokesman said.

The minister evaluated the Board's preparedness for upcoming examinations, timely declaration of results, curriculum implementation and grievance redressal mechanisms.

Crackdown on Unjustified Fee Hikes

Expressing concern over complaints regarding arbitrary fee hikes by certain private educational institutions, Itoo issued clear directions for constant monitoring and regular inspections of private schools.

"Take firm action against private schools indulging in arbitrary fee hikes and found violating prescribed norms or imposing unjustified financial burdens on parents," she said.

The minister asked the authorities to form committees, comprising school education department and JKBOSE officials, for regular inspection and monitoring of private schools across Jammu and Kashmir, including CBSE-affiliated schools.

"Schools must function with responsibility and transparency. Any attempt to exploit students or parents through unauthorized fee structures will not be tolerated," she asserted, adding that strict enforcement of existing regulations is essential to protect public trust.

Strengthening Education System

The minister called for strengthening coordination between district education authorities and regulatory bodies to ensure compliance with government guidelines.

She also emphasized on establishing a robust feedback and grievance redressal mechanism to identify gaps and improve service delivery within the education system.

Itoo stressed the need for adopting technology-driven solutions to enhance operational transparency and improve coordination between schools and JKBOSE.