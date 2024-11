The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance was leading in 35 of the 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand, while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance was ahead in 31, as the counting of postal ballots was underway on Saturday, according to TV channels.

IMAGE: BJP President JP Nadda with party's National General Secretary-Org BL Santosh during the 'Sangathan Parv' membership campaign in New Delhi. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The counting of votes began at 8 AM.

The assembly elections were held in two phases -- November 13 and 20. Forty-three seats went to polls in the first round and 38 in the second.