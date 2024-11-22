News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » 'BJP has sent electronic experts': JMM's plea to EC ahead of counting

'BJP has sent electronic experts': JMM's plea to EC ahead of counting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 22, 2024 23:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in Jharkhand wrote to the Election Commission on Friday night and demanded the suspension of internet services within 2 km radius of the counting centres, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party has deputed 'highly qualified' electronic experts from other states.

IMAGE: Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) kept in a storage room in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The JMM also demanded a ban on electronic gadgets near the counting centres.

The counting of votes for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly is scheduled on Saturday across 24 centres in the state.

 

'We have come to know through reliable sources that the BJP has deputed highly qualified electronic experts from other states outside counting centres. This is a serious matter,' JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya claimed in the letter to the Election Commission.

Demanding a fair and transparent counting process, he said that Internet services should be suspended within a 2 km radius of the counting centres and announcements of results should be made after every round of counting through loudspeakers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
MVA To ring-fence new Maha MLAs against poaching
MVA To ring-fence new Maha MLAs against poaching
BJP's Tawde sends legal notice to Rahul, Kharge
BJP's Tawde sends legal notice to Rahul, Kharge
BJP men tried to break into EVM strong room: Rohit
BJP men tried to break into EVM strong room: Rohit
China Masters: Satwik-Chirag storm into semis
China Masters: Satwik-Chirag storm into semis
I thought it was just a regulation wicket: Starc
I thought it was just a regulation wicket: Starc
Pant's love affair with Australia continues
Pant's love affair with Australia continues
Stat check: Bumrah's average second only to Barnes
Stat check: Bumrah's average second only to Barnes
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
Cong sends Gehlot, Baghel to Maha ahead of results
Cong sends Gehlot, Baghel to Maha ahead of results
Who will form next Maha govt? Stage set for counting
Who will form next Maha govt? Stage set for counting

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances