'BJP has sent electronic experts': JMM's plea to EC ahead of counting

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in Jharkhand wrote to the Election Commission on Friday night and demanded the suspension of internet services within 2 km radius of the counting centres, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party has deputed 'highly qualified' electronic experts from other states.

IMAGE: Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) kept in a storage room in Ranchi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The JMM also demanded a ban on electronic gadgets near the counting centres.

The counting of votes for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly is scheduled on Saturday across 24 centres in the state.

'We have come to know through reliable sources that the BJP has deputed highly qualified electronic experts from other states outside counting centres. This is a serious matter,' JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya claimed in the letter to the Election Commission.

Demanding a fair and transparent counting process, he said that Internet services should be suspended within a 2 km radius of the counting centres and announcements of results should be made after every round of counting through loudspeakers.