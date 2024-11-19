News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » The 2024 Jharkhand Election Sentimeter

The 2024 Jharkhand Election Sentimeter

By REDIFF LABS
November 19, 2024 17:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jharkhand is geared up for second phase of polling in 38 of the 81 assembly seats, when the electoral fate of 528 candidates will be decided.

Polling in the first phase of elections to 43 assembly seats was held on November 14, 2024.

Below is the sentiment meter for the state, created by Rediff Labs.

The Sentiment Analyser features a user-friendly interface with sliders for each political party, ranging from -7 to +7, to represent negative to positive shifts in public sentiment.

 

As users adjust these sliders, the tool dynamically recalculates the distribution of votes across parties within each constituency.

Move your pointer to know the changes in number of seats when vote percentage shifts.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF LABS
 
Print this article
Jharkhand Polls, Phase I At A Glance
Jharkhand Polls, Phase I At A Glance
Has Modi Learnt Nothing From Poll Result?
Has Modi Learnt Nothing From Poll Result?
Army Brat Is Jharkhand's Newest Star
Army Brat Is Jharkhand's Newest Star
Dune: Prophecy Review
Dune: Prophecy Review
Why Australia should leave Virat Kohli alone
Why Australia should leave Virat Kohli alone
Main accused in Deoband blasts arrested after 31 yrs
Main accused in Deoband blasts arrested after 31 yrs
Sensex, Nifty rebound after days of downtrend
Sensex, Nifty rebound after days of downtrend
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
J'khand sees peaceful polling, records 66.18% turnout
J'khand sees peaceful polling, records 66.18% turnout
683 candidates fight it out in Jharkhand polls today
683 candidates fight it out in Jharkhand polls today

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances