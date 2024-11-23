News
Home  » News » Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS

Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS

Last updated on: November 23, 2024 08:40 IST
The stage is set for the outcome of the 'battle of ballots'.

Political leaders and parties anxiously await the results that will decide who will form the next government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

While most exit polls predict a victory for the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, three suggest that neither the Mahayuti nor the Maha Vikas Aghadi would secure a decisive majority to form the next government.

Catch all the numbers here.

Maharashtra

In the Mahayuti alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party contested 149 of the 288 assembly seats, Shiv Sena contested 81, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party fielded candidates in 59 constituencies.

In the opposition's MVA, the Congress fielded 101 candidates, the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray 95, and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar put up 86 candidates.

Parties like Bahujan Samaj Party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), also contested, with the BSP fielding 237 candidates and the AIMIM putting up 17 candidates.

Jharkhand

While some exit polls predict that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is likely to oust the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition, others forecast the return of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Jharkhand.

All eyes will be on key seats that will decide the electoral fates of prominent politicians.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren contested from Barhait, his wife Kalpana from Gandey, while the Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP) contested from Chandankiyari.

A total of 1,211 candidates were in the fray, including Babulal Marandi from the BJP in Dhanwar and Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato from the JMM in Nala.

Other prominent leaders included Deepika Pandey Singh of Congress from Mahagama, Sita Soren (sister-in-law of CM Hemant Soren) from Jamtara, All Jharkhand Students' Union Party chief Sudesh Mahto from Silli, and former chief minister Champai Soren from Seraikela.

 

