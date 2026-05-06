Naveen Patnaik Seeks Action In Odisha Woman's Murder Case

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is demanding swift action and support for the orphaned child after a pregnant woman was brutally murdered in Ganjam district.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Naveen Patnaik seeks CM's intervention in the murder of a pregnant woman in Ganjam, Odisha.

The victim, Puja Swain, was allegedly hacked to death while staging a protest for her daughter's rights.

Patnaik urges immediate arrest of the accused, state care, compensation, and rehabilitation for the victim's daughter.

The Odisha government assures proactive steps to provide justice to the victim.

Shocked over the video of a three-year-old child crying beside the body of her pregnant mother in Odisha's Ganjam district, BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, seeking his intervention in the killing of the woman and action against the culprits.

The former CM expressed deep anguish over the heinous crime in Kharida village within his assembly constituency, Hinjili, in Ganjam district on Tuesday.

Patnaik's Plea for Justice and Support

In a letter to the CM, the leader of opposition (LoP) in the assembly said, "The visual of a three-year-old child crying beside her mother's body has shocked the conscience of Odisha."

According to news reports and video footage that went viral on social media, the 21-year-old pregnant woman, Puja Swain, was hacked to death during a sit-in outside her in-laws' house. She was demanding rights for her daughter.

The victim was reportedly staging a dharna in front of her partner's house when she was attacked, Patnaik mentioned in the letter.

Government Response and Assurances

"As the chief minister of the state holding the Home portfolio, I urge you to direct the police to arrest all the accused immediately. Also provide immediate state care, compensation and rehabilitation for the three-year-old daughter who witnessed the crime and inquire why preventive action was not taken by police when the victim was sitting in dharna seeking justice," the BJD chief said.

Patnaik also said, "I request your personal intervention to ensure that the perpetrators are punished as per law and such incidents are not repeated."

State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the government was aware of the heinous crime that took place in Ganjam district and was taking all possible steps to provide justice to the victim.

"There is no need to write a letter by the LoP as the government has been proactive in this matter," the minister told reporters here.