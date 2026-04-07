Bizman's son rams luxury car into bike, 22-yr-old hotel employee killed

A young hotel employee tragically died in Goa after a high-speed collision involving a Mini Cooper allegedly driven by a businessman's son, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about road safety.

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Key Points A 23-year-old hotel employee died in Goa after a speeding car allegedly driven by Darius Dias collided with her motorcycle.

Darius Dias, the alleged driver of the Mini Cooper, has been arrested in connection with the fatal road accident in Dona Paula, Goa.

The victim, Diksha Parwadkar, was declared dead at a private hospital, while her colleague D Arunkumar remains in critical condition.

The accident occurred as the hotel employees were returning home after their night shift; a police investigation is underway to determine the cause.

A 23-year-old woman employee of a five-star hotel was killed, and her male colleague seriously injured after a speeding luxury car allegedly driven by a businessman's son rammed into their motorcycle in North Goa, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday arrested Darius Dias (22) in connection with the accident, which took place in the Dona Paula locality near here on Sunday night, an official said.

Dias, who was allegedly driving a Mini Cooper, rammed the vehicle into the motorcycle, he said, adding that the car bore a temporary number plate, installed before a vehicle is registered with the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Diksha Parwadkar, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle, was declared dead on arrival at a private hospital, while her colleague D Arunkumar (26) remains in a critical condition, the official said.

The duo were employed at a five-star hotel and were returning home after completing their night shift, he said, adding that a probe is underway.