Biren Singh resigns as Manipur CM on eve of assembly session

Biren Singh resigns as Manipur CM on eve of assembly session

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: February 09, 2025 20:24 IST

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, officials said.

IMAGE: Manipur CM N Biren Singh tenders his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Photograph: ANI on X

In a letter to the Governor, Singh said, 'It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur thus far. I am extremely grateful to the central government for time actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interests of every single Manipuri.'

'My sincere request to the central government through your good office is to continue with the same. I take the opportunity to enumerate the most important ones of them ... To maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur which has a rich and diverse civilisational history over thousands of years,' the letter added.

 

He also requested the Centre to continue the 'crackdown on border infiltration and to formulate policy for the deportation of the illegal immigrants and the fight against drugs and narco terrorism'.

The CM urged the central government 'to continue the stringent and fool-proof revised mechanism of Free Movement Regime (FMR) with the biometric being stringently applied time bound and faster border which is underway'.

Singh's resignation came hours after he returned from Delhi.

On Saturday, Singh convened a meeting with BJP-led ruling alliance MLAs at the CM Secretariat.

The meeting was held in the wake of the opposition Congress seeking to move a no-confidence motion against the government led by Singh.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.

Meanwhile, state BJP president A Sharda confirmed that chief minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation to governor in the interest of the people of the state.

"We are yet to receive further instructions from the party," he told reporters.

Sharda asserted that Singh worked tirelessly for the development and integrity of the state.

"He has been trying to bring peace in the state since the ethnic violence broke out on May 3, 2023. The BJP will continue to work hard for the integrity of the state," she added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
